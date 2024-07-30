Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Beachcomber Hot Tubs, a leading name in luxury hot tub manufacturing, is delighted to announce its Diamond sponsorship of Arthritis Research Canada (ARC). This sponsorship marks a significant commitment to supporting ground-breaking research and innovation in arthritis treatment and care. In recognition of this generous sponsorship, ARC has provided a heartfelt thank you letter and an official sponsorship certificate. Additionally, Beachcomber's commitment will be prominently featured in the ARC Soiree Program pamphlet, showcasing the company's dedication to advancing arthritis research.

Beachcomber is Proud to Support Arthritis Research

Soaking in a Beachcomber Hot Tub helps heal and improve overall health and well-being. The warm waters soothe firing nerves and relax tense muscles while improving circulation and alleviating joint pain. A Beachcomber Hot Tub takes the pressure out of movement for those suffering from arthritis, with specialists noting it's a clean and safe environment to do so.

Giving Back to the Community

Jatinder (JT) Sidhu, Chief Operating Officer of the Keith Scott Group, which oversees Beachcomber Hot Tubs, EMC Business Solutions LLP, and Stawamus Chief Development, has had the privilege of serving on the board of directors for ARC. JT's involvement underscores his and Beachcomber's dedication to giving back to the community and advancing the greater cause of arthritis research in Canada, bringing a fresh perspective to the board and helping ARC achieve its goals.

About Arthritis Research Canada

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America, dedicated to finding solutions for arthritis prevention, treatment, and improved quality of life. ARC's mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through patient-centered research and engagement.

About Beachcomber Hot Tubs

Founded in 1978, Beachcomber Hot Tubs is a family-owned Canadian business dedicated to providing the finest-quality hot tubs, best value, and outstanding customer service & support. With a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and environmental responsibility, Beachcomber has become a trusted name in the hot tub industry across Canada and globally.

Beachcomber Hot Tubs: In Recognition as the Diamond Sponsor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10720/218162_7e7c73d9d4299a68_001full.jpg

Core Values

This sponsorship aligns with Beachcomber's core values of wellness and community support. By funding crucial research, Beachcomber hopes to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by arthritis, underscoring the company's dedication not only to providing physical comfort through its products but also to fostering overall health and well-being. Through their sponsorship, Beachcomber aims to raise awareness about arthritis and the importance of continued research to find better treatments and ultimately a cure.

This initiative reflects Beachcomber's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and its proactive role in enhancing community health. By partnering with ARC, Beachcomber is not only contributing financially but also advocating for a future where arthritis is better understood and managed, improving the quality of life for millions of Canadians.

Participate In Meaningful Causes

Beachcomber's involvement with ARC serves as a beacon of corporate philanthropy, encouraging other businesses to participate in meaningful causes. This partnership demonstrates how companies can leverage their resources and influence to support vital research and healthcare initiatives, setting a powerful example for the industry. Beachcomber's leadership in this domain highlights the potential for collaborative efforts to drive significant advancements in medical research and patient care.

For more information about Beachcomber Hot Tubs and their philanthropic efforts, visit https://www.beachcomberhottubs.com/. To learn more about Arthritis Research Canada and how to support their mission, visit https://www.arthritisresearch.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218162

SOURCE: Beachcomber Hot Tubs