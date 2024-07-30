Procure Analytics Acquires DSSI, Creating a Complete Solution for Indirect Goods and Services Spend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Procure Analytics (PA), the leading data and technology-enabled Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) specializing in indirect spend categories like MRO and Packaging, today announced the acquisition of Direct Sourcing Solutions, Inc. (DSSI), a managed procurement services provider. This strategic acquisition strengthens Procure Analytics' position as a full-scope solution for indirect goods and related services.





Procure Analytics Acquires DSSI

This image shows the logo for Procure Analytics (PA) and Direct Sourcing Solutions, Inc. (DSSI).





Procure Analytics' existing offerings address its members' core MRO and indirect spend through highly leveraged GPO contracts, and unplanned tail spend ('spot buys') through its Amicus Spend Management business. The acquisition of DSSI expands the capabilities of Amicus by providing managed procurement services to address members' recurring, unmanaged spend.

"DSSI's expertise in managed procurement services perfectly complements our existing offerings," said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics. "By combining our data-driven GPO model and Amicus Spend Management with DSSI's deep procurement knowledge and global resources, we can now provide our members with a truly comprehensive solution to optimize their indirect spend across the board from strategic category management to tail spend sourcing."

DSSI brings over 100 procurement professionals located in Michigan, Kentucky, Mexico, and Europe to the Procure Analytics team. This expanded team strengthens Procure Analytics' ability to deliver world-class procurement services to its members on a global scale by giving them:

A hosted punchout catalog offering containing more than 2.5 million items, built-in workflow approval processes, and direct integrations with PA member ERP systems in standard formats;

Curated catalogs and custom solutions for individual members based on category strategy and individual company or site requirements;

Expanded category offerings and sourcing capabilities that cover chemicals, gases, welding supplies, repair services, OEM parts, capex, and much more;

Access to Mexico and 14 European markets with punchout and ERP integration capabilities in multiple languages, as well as dedicated teams stationed in Mexico and Slovakia.

"PA's world-class experience in MRO makes them the perfect partner for DSSI," said Bhagwan Thacker, CEO of DSSI. "I am thrilled to see our companies come together and excited for our customers to have the best support available for procurement of their MRO and indirect spend."

About Procure Analytics

Procure Analytics (PA) is a data and technology-enabled group purchasing organization (GPO). As the largest leveraged purchasing program addressing the complex categories of MRO and Packaging, PA offers members pricing and commercial benefits built on $2 billion of purchasing power. Further differentiating PA from other GPOs are an expert spend management team and a powerful data engine, designed to help members optimize their spend management and deliver continuous total cost improvement. PA's Amicus Spend Management offering combines rapid sourcing of unplanned product and service needs and consolidation of recurring tail transactions into a streamlined, single-supplier solution. All PA members benefit from managed implementation, dedicated member advisory, and spend analytics and savings tracking to drive immediate and continuous cost improvement. For more information about Procure Analytics, visit procureanalytics.com.

About DSSI

DSSI, LLC is a leading managed purchasing services company focused on driving lowest total cost of indirect materials and services for companies in the EU and North American markets. DSSI combines the power of leveraged sourcing and deep product and market expertise to provide clients with a best-price solution for millions of indirect goods and services, enabled by a powerful and easy-to-access procurement platform (EPIC) that is compatible with all major eProcurement and ERP solutions. DSSI clients enjoy the benefits of a single-supplier solution that is easily tailored to address individual client product needs, purchasing policies, and technology requirements. Learn more about DSSI at directsourcing.com.

