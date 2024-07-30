Venture Logistics: Venture Solutions Announces Completion of New Warehouse in Laredo, Texas, and Expansion of Office in Saltillo, Mexico

ROCHESTER, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Venture Solutions, a leader in customized logistics networks and supply chain optimization, proudly announces the completion of its new warehouse in Laredo, Texas. Along with this milestone, the company is also expanding its office in Saltillo, Mexico, further cementing its commitment to providing comprehensive supply chain solutions across North America.

The new Laredo warehouse, a 150,000 sq. ft. facility with 30 dock doors and space for 100 trailers, displays Venture Solutions' dedication to constantly enhancing its supply chain capabilities. The facility offers comprehensive cross-border services, including consolidation, warehousing, and vendor-managed inventory. Additionally, the warehouse is CTPAT and ISO-certified, reflecting Venture Solutions' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and quality.

"The opening of our Laredo facility marks a significant step in our mission to provide full supply chain optimizations," said Justin Weber, Chief Operating Officer of Venture. "This new warehouse allows us to better serve our clients across North America, particularly those in the automotive and heavy industrial sectors, who rely on the robust and full-scale capabilities we offer in this key location."

Along with the new warehouse in Laredo, Venture Solutions is expanding its office in Saltillo, Mexico. This growth is designed to support customers requiring both cross-border services and intra-Mexico freight solutions. The enhanced Saltillo office will provide comprehensive coverage for core manufacturing regions in Mexico and national transportation services, strengthening Venture Solutions' ability to serve its diverse client base.

"Our expansion in Saltillo is truly about Mexico becoming more centralized in supply chain management and decision making," Weber said. "With this increased presence, we can offer our customers seamless service across borders and within Mexico, boosting their operational efficiency and supply chain performance."

Venture Solutions manages more than 10,000 border crossings annually, highlighting its expertise in navigating complex logistics environments. With over one million sq. ft. of warehouse space across five consolidation centers and cross docks, Venture Solutions continues to lead the industry in delivering strategic, optimized logistics solutions.

Venture Solutions, headquartered in Rochester Hills, Mich., provides strategic guidance for developing customized and optimized logistics networks. Specializing in supply chain optimization, consolidation, and warehousing, Venture Solutions serves automotive OEMs, heavy industrial customers, and consumer products. As a business unit within the broader Venture umbrella, Venture Solutions works alongside Venture Transport, asset-based transportation, and Venture Connect, brokerage, to deliver comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions.

For more information about Venture Solutions and its services, please visit www.venturelogistics.com.

Contact Information

Katelyn Hurley

Marketing and Sales Analyst

khurley@venturelogistics.com

502-424-6563

Related Images

SOURCE: Venture Logistics

View the original press release on newswire.com.