JZ Capital Partners Ltd - PDMR Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 July 2024

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 29 July 2024 that due to the completion of a compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 25 July 2024, the following holdings of Ordinary Shares belonging to Sharon Parr (a Director of the Company) had reduced as follows:

Compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares

Holding prior to completion of the redemption: 10,000

10,000 Number of Ordinary Shares redeemed: 1,265

1,265 Price at which the Ordinary Shares were redeemed:US$4.08 per Ordinary Share

Following the compulsory redemption, Sharon Parr beneficially holds a total of 8735 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385