Bloomreach, Google Cloud, and NVIDIA Host One Day Event for Leaders Across Ecommerce and Marketing

Featuring Emmy-nominated Host, Producer, and Writer Baratunde Thurston as Keynote Speaker

Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced the 2024 Edge Summit: a one-day event exploring the intersection of commerce and AI, co-hosted by Google Cloud and NVIDIA. Held in London and New York City, and live streamed digitally around the world, the Edge Summit offers an opportunity for leaders across ecommerce, marketing, and search to learn how to turn the vast potential of AI into actionable strategies.

The Edge Summit will feature a keynote speech by the esteemed futurist, comedian, and commentator, Baratunde Thurston. Thurston has offered unique perspectives across a broad range of poignant topics, weaving together threads of race, technology, democracy, and climate through his work as an Emmy-nominated host, producer, writer, and public speaker. At the Edge Summit, Thurston will bring the future of AI into today's reality, discussing its impact on society and humanity at large.

"We are thrilled to once again host the Edge Summit, a pivotal event that stands at the forefront of AI and commerce," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "As we continue to navigate a new era of commerce with AI at the center, our goal for the Edge Summit is to foster an environment where ideas can converge, innovations can be showcased, and meaningful connections can be made."

Appearing on stage in thought-provoking panels include leaders from noteworthy brands and businesses. Panelists represent companies such as Ikea, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, the Vitamin Shoppe, Pandora, Pernod Ricard, and more. Event hosts Bloomreach, Google Cloud, and NVIDIA will also hit the stage to share product announcements and thoughts on how AI is impacting consumer expectations.

The Edge Summit will take place on September 3, 2024 in London and October 3, 2024 in New York City, in person and via livestream. Secure your spot today.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks Spencer.

