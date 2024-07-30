Automated Testing Trailblazer Linda Hayes Joins Worksoft as Sr. VP of Enablement

Worksoft founder with 30+ years' experience in building enterprise test automation strategies returns to accelerate and safeguard business transformations for customers.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Worksoft, a global leader in end-to-end intelligent test automation for SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and more is proud to announce that Linda Hayes has joined as Senior Vice President of Enablement Services. With over 30 years of pioneering leadership in enterprise test automation, Linda brings exceptional insights and experience and will be instrumental in enabling customers to both accelerate and de-risk large-scale business transformations.

"Linda Hayes is an icon in the test automation industry. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for Worksoft as we enhance the adoption of our industry-leading AI-driven intelligent automation platform," said Matt Schwartz, CEO of Worksoft. "Her foundational knowledge of Worksoft and the software testing space, combined with her relentless commitment to innovation, will drive our vision forward, empowering organizations to adopt new technologies without risking stability."

Prior to her new role, Linda founded AutoTester, the first PC-based test automation tool, and Worksoft Inc. She is widely recognized as a leading authority in the testing industry and an award-winning author on software quality.

"I am thrilled to join Worksoft during this pivotal moment in the industry's evolution toward AI-powered automation," said Linda Hayes. "Together with Matt and the team, I look forward to helping organizations harness the full potential of our intelligent automation platform and scale automation coverage across their business landscapes."

Linda's extensive consulting work and unique perspective will be instrumental in enabling and accelerating customers' automation journeys, driving operational excellence, and achieving faster time-to-value despite constant business change. Her return to the leadership team at Worksoft is a testament to her dedication to the field and will bring unsurpassed value to Worksoft customers.

Worksoft empowers business and IT to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to discover, document, test, and automate end-to-end business processes in pre-production and production environments. Our platform empowers organizations to navigate change with confidence, providing continuous automated discovery and testing at scale for SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and across mission critical integrated systems. Recognized by global enterprise customers and top system integrators as the "gold standard" for SAP automated testing, Worksoft's automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

