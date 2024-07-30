Park City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Breakthrough Mastermind, a mentorship and peer advisory platform for successful entrepreneurs and CEOs, has announced its three-day event, "Peak Performance in Park City with Master & Momentum," for October 1-3, 2024. The Park City, Utah event will feature masterclasses, personal development sessions, interactive panels with breakout sessions, and many more opportunities for networking and personal growth. This is one of Breakthrough Mastermind's three annual events geared toward leaders of ventures earning 7, 8, or 9-figure revenues.

"Members can experience the power of three immersive events per year," reads a statement by Breakthrough Mastermind, "meticulously crafted to elevate their entrepreneurial journey. These events reveal methods for boosting sales, maximizing profits, and raising business value, directed by our faculty and Mastermind Partners with the collective wisdom of our members."

The October event will be exclusive to Breakthrough Mastermind members, providing an environment where "high achievers, industry experts, and forward-thinking professionals come together to unlock new levels of success." The theme of "Mastery & Momentum" will be geared toward sustaining the drive for continuous growth and improvement, both on the scale of your enterprise and in your excellence.

The benefits of attendance include:

Actionable Insights: Practical strategies and tools to enhance professional and personal life.

Practical strategies and tools to enhance professional and personal life. Inspiration and Motivation: Stories of perseverance and success to fuel drive.

Stories of perseverance and success to fuel drive. Valuable Connections: Lasting relationships with fellow attendees, speakers, and industry leaders.

Lasting relationships with fellow attendees, speakers, and industry leaders. Continuous Growth: A continuous improvement mindset to maintain momentum after the event.

Those interested in attending can join the Breakthrough Mastermind community and register for the event. Membership in the community requires proven success in business as a founder, entrepreneur, or executive with at least three years of experience, high ethical standards, and sufficient annual business revenue or income.

The community also asks members to share its values, such as being "open-minded, collaborative, and dedicated to connecting with peers." In the words of Breakthrough Mastermind, "Our community values counsel over random advice, ensuring the quality of founders and participants." The community and events like the upcoming "Peak Performance in Park City" create a carefully curated resource of authentic wisdom, insight, and support.

Key figures of the Breakthrough Mastermind team and its ambassadors include personal development expert Tony Child; strategic consultant and TEDx speaker Maresa Friedman; Aaron Hagemen, the founder of Hageman Enterprises and many other ventures; leadership and learning development expert Brooke Janzen; Baron Baptiste, the founder of Baptiste Yoga; and many other influential leaders.

The skills, knowledge, and wisdom of these leaders and the Breakthrough Mastermind community will fuel the insights available at the "Peak Performance and Park City" event. Members can RSVP online today, and non-members can apply to preview the event. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About Breakthrough Mastermind

Breakthrough Mastermind is a community and peer advisory platform for highly motivated 7, 8, and 9-figure entrepreneurs and CEOs. They provide resources that help leaders optimize business operations and nurture personal development. Members receive assistance streamlining business operations, achieving financial milestones, and unlocking their personal and professional potential.

