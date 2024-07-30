Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.07.2024

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      249,471 
Highest price paid per share:         113.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          111.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.4850p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,524,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,524,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.4850p                    249,471

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1429               111.00      08:30:25          00070806854TRLO0      XLON 
714                111.00      08:30:25          00070806855TRLO0      XLON 
5285               112.50      08:42:01          00070807501TRLO0      XLON 
7956               112.50      08:42:01          00070807502TRLO0      XLON 
5322               113.00      08:49:03          00070808096TRLO0      XLON 
488                113.00      08:49:03          00070808097TRLO0      XLON 
4286               112.50      08:55:05          00070808399TRLO0      XLON 
3750               112.50      08:55:05          00070808400TRLO0      XLON 
6183               112.00      09:29:05          00070811029TRLO0      XLON 
1247               112.00      09:29:05          00070811030TRLO0      XLON 
14948               112.50      09:53:05          00070812411TRLO0      XLON 
14835               112.50      09:53:05          00070812412TRLO0      XLON 
11631               112.50      09:53:05          00070812413TRLO0      XLON 
6405               113.00      10:11:35          00070813595TRLO0      XLON 
6847               113.00      10:14:41          00070813783TRLO0      XLON 
6034               113.00      10:18:41          00070814027TRLO0      XLON 
5961               113.00      10:22:41          00070814383TRLO0      XLON 
373                112.50      10:30:39          00070814806TRLO0      XLON 
7323               112.50      10:30:39          00070814807TRLO0      XLON 
1315               112.00      10:30:39          00070814817TRLO0      XLON 
6606               112.00      10:30:39          00070814818TRLO0      XLON 
1414               112.00      11:47:31          00070818328TRLO0      XLON 
3320               112.00      11:47:31          00070818329TRLO0      XLON 
1220               112.00      11:47:31          00070818330TRLO0      XLON 
4631               112.00      11:47:31          00070818331TRLO0      XLON 
521                112.00      12:59:51          00070821005TRLO0      XLON 
6838               112.50      13:21:59          00070822057TRLO0      XLON 
6637               112.50      13:27:59          00070822372TRLO0      XLON 
7274               112.50      13:38:59          00070822930TRLO0      XLON 
6005               112.50      13:43:59          00070823119TRLO0      XLON 
1487               112.50      13:58:30          00070823834TRLO0      XLON 
6801               112.50      14:28:04          00070826148TRLO0      XLON 
6218               112.50      14:39:04          00070827725TRLO0      XLON 
7306               112.50      14:48:04          00070828448TRLO0      XLON 
4664               112.50      14:57:11          00070828977TRLO0      XLON 
2198               113.50      15:01:14          00070829203TRLO0      XLON 
7226               113.00      15:04:13          00070829363TRLO0      XLON 
2725               112.50      15:04:40          00070829386TRLO0      XLON 
5743               112.50      15:04:40          00070829387TRLO0      XLON 
1193               112.50      15:04:40          00070829388TRLO0      XLON 
6218               112.50      15:42:00          00070832791TRLO0      XLON 
7200               112.50      15:46:00          00070833178TRLO0      XLON 
1317               112.50      15:51:00          00070833635TRLO0      XLON 
1312               112.50      15:51:00          00070833636TRLO0      XLON 
53                112.50      15:51:00          00070833637TRLO0      XLON 
1                 112.50      15:51:00          00070833638TRLO0      XLON 
521                112.50      15:51:00          00070833639TRLO0      XLON 
6592               112.50      15:51:00          00070833640TRLO0      XLON 
63                112.50      15:51:00          00070833641TRLO0      XLON 
2048               112.50      15:51:00          00070833642TRLO0      XLON 
1000               112.50      15:54:20          00070833933TRLO0      XLON 
1334               112.50      15:54:20          00070833934TRLO0      XLON 
1265               112.50      15:54:20          00070833935TRLO0      XLON 
53                112.50      15:54:20          00070833936TRLO0      XLON 
3036               112.50      15:54:20          00070833937TRLO0      XLON 
1307               112.50      15:58:00          00070834151TRLO0      XLON 
1351               112.50      15:58:00          00070834152TRLO0      XLON 
3802               112.50      15:58:00          00070834153TRLO0      XLON 
6795               111.50      16:17:59          00070835385TRLO0      XLON 
157                111.50      16:18:07          00070835394TRLO0      XLON 
20                111.50      16:18:16          00070835397TRLO0      XLON 
42                111.50      16:18:18          00070835398TRLO0      XLON 
171                111.50      16:19:47          00070835453TRLO0      XLON 
17                111.50      16:19:56          00070835460TRLO0      XLON 
43                111.50      16:19:58          00070835464TRLO0      XLON 
1259               111.50      16:20:16          00070835507TRLO0      XLON 
135                111.50      16:21:27          00070835609TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2024 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
