CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Hire of Dawn Robinson Naya, Area Sales Manager

HONOLULU, HAWAII / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, has welcomed Area Sales Manager Dawn Robinson Naya (NMLS #316268). Dawn, a well-established originator in Hawaii, has dedicated her career to working as a trusted resource among clients and associates in her prior roles at loanDepot and HomeStreet Bank. Her ability to develop strong relationships with home buyers and bolster production will prove useful for CMG's Honolulu-Moana SW, HI branch.

With 26 years of mortgage lending experience, Dawn brings a wealth of knowledge to her position at CMG. She worked as a VP/Area Sales Manager at HomeStreet Bank from 2014-2019, honing her expertise in home loans and customer-oriented priorities. She then continued to serve her local communities at her most recent role, working as a Branch Manager for loanDepot from 2019-2024, building on her continual commitment and dedication to her client base and referral partners. Dawn comes highly endorsed in various areas of mortgage lending, specializing in purchase markets.

"I was drawn to and now am excited to be a part of CMG Home Loans because of the strong leadership that surrounds me," said Dawn. "I love the supportive and dynamic work culture that CMG provides. The team's dedication to collaboration and innovation aligns perfectly with my values and goals. I hope to be able to contribute and grow amongst some of the best professionals in the business across the enterprise as well as right here in our hometown."

"We're super excited to have Dawn on board," adds Jennifer Coutts, Regional Sales Manager, Retail. "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a sterling reputation. She is a phenomenal leader and has built strong relationships in our community. We look forward to growing our presence in Hawaii alongside her."

See why top producers are joining CMG: https://join.cmghomeloans.com/

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Media Contact:

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

View the original press release on newswire.com.