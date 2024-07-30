USA Borescopes Announces All New VUMAN E3 Has Arrived

Long-length borescope with articulation for Power Generation and Nuclear Power professionals.

CLARKSVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / USA Borescopes, a leader in the industrial borescope industry, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 100-foot pneumatic borescope. This new product is a game-changer for the industry, as it offers a much longer working length than traditional cable-guided borescopes. The latest generation of the class-leading, long-range videoscope - the VUMAN E3 - has arrived. The VUMAN E3 and E3+ are the ultimate videoscopes for long-range, remote visual inspections. More than any other long-range video endoscope, the VUMAN® E3/E3+ has unique features that enable a wide variety of inspections, including:



Vuman E3

Long-Length Borescope

Interchangeable probes up to 30 meters in probe length

Probes in different diameters (6mm / 8mm / 12mm)

X-WAY pneumatic 4-way camera articulation

Detailed remote focus from 3 mm to infinity

Videoscopes provide a clear view of inspection areas inaccessible to other inspection methods. These flexible and durable visual instruments provide advanced inspection capabilities for pipes, process cooling pipes, and other challenging applications.

With a number of probe options, including different lengths, diameters, articulating or non-articulating, the VUMAN gives you optimal inspection dexterity. The interchangeable design of the VUMAN makes swapping in the right probe to meet your inspection needs simple and easy. A wide range of short and long-range video probes, which can be changed on-site or in the field, increases inspection efficiency and minimizes downtime.

The primary features that make the VUMAN E3+ a class leader are the fantastic long-range option of up to 30m insertion tube with full four-direction pneumatic articulation and the unique remote focus capability, so no need for tip adapters. With the ability for the user to adjust the focus remotely in service, you can change from a general view to close-up without having to remove the insertion tube to change the tip - this one feature saves huge amounts of time and ensures you will always have the best image. The pneumatic articulation ensures that the system can deliver full articulation without needing to remove the whole insertion tube from the reel - only 3m. So, even at 3 meters into your inspection area, you have full articulation at your fingertips.

The large 10.4-inch touchscreen provides clean and crisp images to view your inspection and to identify areas of concern. The compact design and ease of portability will increase user safety and reduce production downtime by eliminating any tripping hazard and the need for heavy external equipment. The video borescope INVIZ® VUMAN® RA-Y is a fully integrated, lightweight, mobile and compact video borescope inspection system. Unique, patented technologies and design concepts, such as "RF Remote Focus," an integrated high-performance light and air supply, optimal video probe length and operation from the reel, ensure on-site independence with minimal set-up time.

