Emburse and Finexio Announce Strategic Relationship to Deliver Best-in-Class B2B Payments

The partnership offers Emburse customers an innovative solution to long-standing AP challenges in the $125+ trillion B2B payments market. Finexio's AI-powered platform facilitates a frictionless shift from manual, fraud-prone processes to a secure, efficient digital ecosystem. By harnessing industry-specific data and advanced algorithms, Finexio optimizes payment conversions while honoring supplier preferences.

The comprehensive suite of payment options - including Mastercard virtual cards, FinexioExpress, innovative solutions like Card by Mail, ACH, and checks - not only streamlines operations for Emburse customers but also unlocks new revenue streams through rebates. This strategic alliance empowers finance teams to elevate AP from a cost center to a profit generator, providing new levels of spend visibility, fraud protection, and financial agility in an increasingly complex business landscape.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for payment options that can help them deliver greater value for their organizations; Finexio's payments-as-a-service will help them do exactly that," said Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse. "Many of Emburse's customers have already adopted virtual cards for T&E as an incredibly effective tool for controlling employee spend, increasing visibility and driving value through cashback rebates. Extending this capability to B2B AP payments could drive significant financial benefits to organizations while enabling them to better plan corporate cash flow. With this new alignment with Finexio, we are also deepening Emburse's ties with the Mastercard partner network, which will give even greater payment benefits to our customers as we continue to scale embedded payments and virtual wallets alongside our Emburse cards."

"For nearly a decade, Finexio has been at the forefront of revolutionizing AP payments for organizations across diverse industries," said Ernest Rolfson, CEO of Finexio. "We're thrilled to welcome Emburse's customers to our rapidly expanding network of forward-thinking businesses. Traditionally, AP payments have been viewed as a burdensome, costly process. However, the thousands of organizations leveraging Finexio's technology have proven that AP can evolve from a cost center into a strategic profit driver. Our AI-powered platform not only streamlines operations but also uncovers new revenue opportunities. We're excited to empower Emburse's customers with these transformative capabilities, helping them extract maximum value from their AP processes and contribute directly to their bottom line."

Emburse customers who are interested in signing up for Finexio should contact their customer success manager for more information.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers innovative, end-to-end travel and expense management solutions that solve what's next for forward-thinking organizations. Our suite of award-winning products is trusted by more than 12 million finance and travel leaders, and business professionals around the world. More than 20,000 organizations in 120 countries, from Global 2000 corporations and small-medium businesses to public sector agencies and nonprofits, count on us to manage business travel and employee expenses with ease.

Our highly automated, mobile-first solution streamlines business travel planning, booking and management, and eliminates manual, time-consuming expense submissions, approval and reconciliation. We deliver efficiency and time savings, increase financial visibility, enhance spend control and compliance, and improve the entire business travel experience. This empowers our customers and their teams to deliver meaningful value for their organizations. For more information, visit emburse.com, or follow our social channels at @emburse.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world's leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio's platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Our comprehensive infrastructure seamlessly orchestrates payment delivery, streamlines supplier management, prevents fraud, enables payment monetization, and provides robust analytics and reporting. This unique approach transforms AP from a traditional cost center into a strategic revenue generator.

By offering cutting-edge technology coupled with white-glove service, Finexio significantly enhances operational efficiency, payment security, and customer satisfaction for our Procure-to-Pay partners and corporate clients. Trusted by hundreds of forward-thinking CFOs and processing billions in secure, efficient payments annually, Finexio is driving a paradigm shift in financial operations for mid-market and enterprise organizations across diverse industries. Learn more at the Finexio website and follow us on LinkedIn.

