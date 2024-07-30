Start.io: Analysis: Oregon Sending Highest Number of American Tourists to Summer Olympics per Capita

Nearly 13% of American tourists in Paris live in Oregon, Start.io analysis reveals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Oregonians are traveling to Paris for the Summer Olympics in higher numbers than expected, according to a new data analysis from Start.io.

This tiny state in the Northwest is home to an estimated 4.23 million Americans, or roughly 1.3% of the nation's population. But Oregonians make up nearly 13% of the Americans currently in Paris for the opening week of the Summer Games, according to Start.io data.

In its analysis, Start.io studied a representative sample of more than 50,000 American tourists in Paris between July 18 and July 28, 2024, ranked by their home state. Start.io delivers hundreds of millions of ads each day to more than 500,000 active mobile apps, and gathers anonymized consumer data, including location. Advertisers can use location data from Start.io to send targeted ads to people who are traveling.

Other states that have a higher-than-expected number of American tourists per capita include Washington state, New Jersey, California, and New York.

Americans most likely to travel to Paris for the Summer Games:

State % of National Population % of Americans in Paris Relative difference Oregon 1.26% 12.97% +11.71% Washington 2.33% 10.46% +8.12% New Jersey 2.77% 8.69% +5.92% California 11.63% 17.17% +5.54% New York 5.84% 10.66% +4.82%

Source: 2023 population estimate (U.S. Census Bureau), and Start.io analysis of number of Americans in Paris (10-day average, 7/18/24 to 7/28/24)

On the other side of the equation, people from Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio have traveled to Paris in smaller-than-expected numbers.

Americans least likely to travel to Paris for the Summer Games:

State % of National Population % of Americans in Paris Relative difference Texas 9.11% 4.35% -4.76% Pennsylvania 3.87% 0.29% -3.58% North Carolina 3.24% 0.28% -2.95% Michigan 3% 0.19% -2.81% Ohio 3.52% 1.23% -2.29%

Source: 2023 population estimate (U.S. Census Bureau), and Start.io analysis of number of Americans in Paris (10-day average, 7/18/24 to 7/28/24)

Hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world have traveled to Paris for the Summer Games. On a typical summer day, roughly 25% of people in Paris are travelers, while 75% are permanent residents, according to Start.io's analysis.

At the start of the Summer Games, the number of tourists in Paris grew to roughly 33% of the city's population.

