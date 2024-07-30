Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
08.08.24
08:00 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Transaction in own shares

DJ Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in own shares 
30-Jul-2024 / 17:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            370.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            364.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            369.3733p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 155,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,890,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.3733

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (pence per Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)            Time)          number         venue 
37              364.50             08:30:15        00070806826TRLO0    XLON 
605              365.50             08:35:24        00070807105TRLO0    XLON 
1622             365.50             08:35:24        00070807106TRLO0    XLON 
933              369.00             10:31:09        00070814861TRLO0    XLON 
49              369.00             10:31:09        00070814862TRLO0    XLON 
98              369.00             10:31:09        00070814863TRLO0    XLON 
1066             369.00             10:31:09        00070814864TRLO0    XLON 
52              369.00             10:31:09        00070814865TRLO0    XLON 
50              369.00             10:31:09        00070814866TRLO0    XLON 
100              369.00             10:31:09        00070814867TRLO0    XLON 
724              369.00             10:31:09        00070814868TRLO0    XLON 
100              368.50             10:31:26        00070814887TRLO0    XLON 
1267             368.00             10:31:54        00070814923TRLO0    XLON 
428              367.00             10:33:28        00070814982TRLO0    XLON 
348              367.00             10:33:28        00070814983TRLO0    XLON 
694              366.00             10:53:48        00070815905TRLO0    XLON 
752              369.50             10:53:53        00070815915TRLO0    XLON 
200              369.50             10:53:53        00070815916TRLO0    XLON 
494              369.50             10:53:53        00070815917TRLO0    XLON 
200              369.50             10:53:55        00070815918TRLO0    XLON 
200              369.50             10:53:55        00070815919TRLO0    XLON 
372              369.50             10:54:04        00070815928TRLO0    XLON 
695              369.50             10:54:04        00070815929TRLO0    XLON 
843              369.00             10:54:04        00070815930TRLO0    XLON 
800              369.00             10:54:04        00070815931TRLO0    XLON 
600              369.00             10:54:04        00070815932TRLO0    XLON 
200              369.00             10:54:04        00070815933TRLO0    XLON 
255              368.00             10:56:10        00070816108TRLO0    XLON 
766              369.00             10:59:27        00070816273TRLO0    XLON 
726              370.00             13:14:30        00070821660TRLO0    XLON 
744              370.00             13:14:30        00070821661TRLO0    XLON 
696              370.00             13:14:30        00070821662TRLO0    XLON 
708              370.00             13:14:30        00070821663TRLO0    XLON 
177              370.00             13:14:30        00070821664TRLO0    XLON 
691              370.00             13:14:30        00070821665TRLO0    XLON 
882              370.00             13:14:30        00070821667TRLO0    XLON 
410              370.00             13:14:30        00070821666TRLO0    XLON 
183              370.00             13:14:30        00070821668TRLO0    XLON 
827              370.00             13:14:30        00070821669TRLO0    XLON 
605              370.00             13:14:30        00070821670TRLO0    XLON 
5               370.00             13:14:30        00070821671TRLO0    XLON 
210              370.00             13:14:30        00070821672TRLO0    XLON 
210              370.00             13:14:30        00070821673TRLO0    XLON 
70              370.00             13:14:30        00070821674TRLO0    XLON 
158              370.00             13:14:30        00070821682TRLO0    XLON 
272              370.00             13:14:30        00070821683TRLO0    XLON 
537              370.00             13:14:30        00070821684TRLO0    XLON 
2039             370.00             13:14:30        00070821685TRLO0    XLON 
1215             370.00             13:21:12        00070822025TRLO0    XLON 
406              370.00             13:21:12        00070822026TRLO0    XLON 
693              370.00             13:21:12        00070822027TRLO0    XLON 
1100             370.00             13:23:23        00070822172TRLO0    XLON 
521              370.00             13:23:23        00070822173TRLO0    XLON 
6094             370.00             15:57:43        00070834140TRLO0    XLON 
1569             370.00             16:06:21        00070834703TRLO0    XLON 
660              370.00             16:06:21        00070834704TRLO0    XLON 
871              370.00             16:06:21        00070834705TRLO0    XLON 
127              370.00             16:06:21        00070834706TRLO0    XLON 
793              370.00             16:06:21        00070834707TRLO0    XLON 
183              370.00            16:06:21         00070834708TRLO0    XLON 
1250             370.00            16:06:21         00070834709TRLO0    XLON 
400              370.00            16:06:21         00070834710TRLO0    XLON 
200              370.00            16:06:21         00070834711TRLO0    XLON 
283              370.00            16:06:21         00070834712TRLO0    XLON 
784              370.00            16:06:21         00070834713TRLO0    XLON 
849              370.00            16:06:21         00070834714TRLO0    XLON 
652              370.00            16:06:21         00070834715TRLO0    XLON 
441              370.00            16:06:21         00070834716TRLO0    XLON 
732              369.00            16:07:38         00070834767TRLO0    XLON 
720              369.50            16:07:38         00070834768TRLO0    XLON 
68              369.50            16:07:38         00070834769TRLO0    XLON 
623              369.50            16:07:38         00070834770TRLO0    XLON 
219              369.00            16:07:39         00070834771TRLO0    XLON 
200              369.50            16:10:14         00070834935TRLO0    XLON 
539              369.50            16:10:25         00070834941TRLO0    XLON 
714              369.50            16:10:25         00070834942TRLO0    XLON 
729              368.50            16:18:34         00070835405TRLO0    XLON 
765              368.50            16:18:34         00070835406TRLO0    XLON 
438              369.50            16:22:07         00070835679TRLO0    XLON 
462              369.50            16:22:07         00070835680TRLO0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337463 
EQS News ID:  1957429 
 
