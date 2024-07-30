StakeKit

StakeKit Launches TRON Stake 2.0 on Ledger Live NEWS RELEASE BY STAKEKIT New York City, New York | July 30, 2024 01:08 PM Eastern Daylight Time New York City, New York - July 30, 2024 - StakeKit , having just emerged from stealth after 18 months of development, has partnered with Ledger Live to power its TRON staking integration. This integration provides users with the simplest of access points to manage their TRON staking allocations natively within Ledger Live. Ledger Live users can stake on-chain via TRON in three simple taps and unstake their assets through the same simplified flow. The StakeKit integration fully supports TRON Stake 2.0, TRON's latest validation staking model, launched on the mainnet in April 2023. This model enables users to receive additional benefits from validation staking, as well as the ability to unstake partial amounts, and unstake their tokens at any time, providing unprecedented flexibility and control. Given that users can no longer stake via the TRON Stake 1.0 model, it is recommended that they unstake their TRON Stake 1.0 tokens and re-delegate their stakes to the TRON 2.0 model. This transition can be easily completed directly within Ledger Live. Serafin Lion Engel, CEO of StakeKit, commented, "We're very excited to finally bring TRON Stake 2.0 into Ledger Live and enable users to delegate their TRON in the easiest and most secure way possible. We know that this was a hotly anticipated feature for members of the TRON ecosystem, and we are very proud to have worked with the Ledger team on delivering this integration to TRON users and community members". "We recognize that a significant portion of the TRON community still utilizes TRON Stake 1.0. As such we have also built support for Tron users to un-delegate from TRON 1.0, and quickly leverage the benefits of TRON Stake 2.0 " added Engel. TRON Stake 2.0 is available in Ledger Live as of the release of this article. For more information about Ledger Live and to download the Ledger Live application, visit their website . About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of July 2024, it has over 244 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Yeweon Park press@tron.network About StakeKit StakeKit is the leading provider of self-custodial staking solutions in the Web3 space. By combining the most powerful self-custodial yield API with a user-focused interface, StakeKit enables seamless, secure, and efficient yield generation across over 50 blockchain networks. Learn more at stakek.it . Media Contact Alexa Anastasia alexa@stakek.it



