Vista BioMedical, Inc. Introduces VPAATH(C), an AI-Based Program that Identifies Individual High Risk, High Utilizing Patients Using Social Determinants of Health Factors

ROCHESTER, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Vista BioMedical, Inc., a medical device and software development company, has launched VPAATH©, a pro-active, predictive AI-based program that can identify individual high risk, high utilizing patients, down to the zip code. VPAATH uses AI analysis for pinpointed SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) factors coupled with individual health risk factors to formulate an overall personalized health score, resulting in improved health equity and healthcare access for underserved populations. The program predicts SDOH-derived probabilities of an overall local SDOH health score, high risk-high utilizers, ER admission risks, cardiovascular disease risks, and Type 2 diabetes risk.



Philip Messina, Vista Biomedical's CEO, said, "VPAATH is the first software solution for addressing Health Equity concerns in a proactive and upfront manner. Healthcare Payers and Providers are facing significant pressures from federal and state health agencies to address Health Equity shortcomings in underserved communities. VPAATH can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop at the point of care, insuring Health Equity considerations are addressed upfront in the treatment cycle. We believe this will be of great value to Payers and Providers, and ultimately the Patient. A true WIN/WIN/WIN situation!"

The VPAATH program is proactive versus the current reactive payer/provider cost containment measures. When widely distributed throughout an organization, VPAATH can help address the more difficult task of pinpointing those members who currently do not use many health services but have a high likelihood of having a major medical event soon. Identifying these imminent super-users in time to intervene and change their health trajectory holds great promise for not only improving outcomes and quality of life, but also lowering costs. Proactive SDOH screening also allows any stakeholder (provider, payer, caseworker, etc.) on the continuum of care to proactively initiate and engage in preventative interventions.

According to Joe Weber, DPT, Vista Biomedical's Founder and VPAATH's creator, "Through the use of machine learning and predictive algorithms against several very large databases, we've developed VPAATH, a simple proactive and predictive program. VPAATH can predict a spread of probabilities for a Patient, from ER admission risk to chronic disease risk to even the potential for high-cost utilization, among other results. We built this robust tool to help democratize SDOH for the care of Patients by Providers and Payers. All you need to do is enter a zip code and the heavy lifting has already been done for you."

"VPAATH was originally developed as a complement to our VistaSURETM preventative urinalysis screening system. When used in combination with the VistaSure App, VPAATH offers an additional layer of health metrics and guidance for the Patient and Provider. "

An individual's zip code is the most important factor for SDOH determination. VPAATH is a smart phone/tablet/laptop-based App making it simple and easy for everyone in the chain of care to use. It democratizes preventative and proactive SDOH screening for the patient, provider, and payer. VPAATH will reside outside of the payer's and provider's databases, with no HIPAA or EDH integration issues. The program provides an auditable and objective compliance measurement for meeting CMS Health Equity regulations around payer efforts to improve care access for underserved populations. Further, VPAATH will qualify as QIA (Quality Improvement Activities) and therefore is part of the numerator in the MLR calculation, which means that the program costs can be built into the rate base along with a 17.6% premium. A VPAATH SDOH software demo is available upon request.

The initial market the company will address with VPAATH is the healthcare payer market where a critical unmet need exists for predictive Health Equity information.

About Vista BioMedical, Inc.:

Vista BioMedical, Inc. (VBI) is a medical device and software development company that is commercializing two new complementary product lines. The first is VPAATH and the second is a new patent-pending, proprietary, urinalysis technology called VistaSURE. This platform technology, exclusively licensed from the University of Minnesota, combines urinalysis reagent technology with augmented reality analytical techniques in a smartphone app.

With a strong focus on research and development, the company pushes the boundaries of medical technology to deliver cutting-edge products that meet the needs of patients, healthcare professionals, and payers alike. With a commitment to quality and safety, VBI's software and devices are accurate, reliable, and easy to use. The VBI team understands the importance of collaboration and partnership and they work closely with payers, healthcare providers, regulatory agencies, and other industry leaders to ensure that their products meet the highest standards of performance and compliance. For more information about VBI, visit Vista Biomedical Inc.. For more information about VPAATH, visit Vpaath - Vista Biomedical.

