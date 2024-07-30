Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2024 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Recent Company Highlights
Announced the availability of an MST® RFSOI wafer substrates solution for leading-edge cellular communication products
Added a new VP of Marketing and Business Development, Shawn Thomas
Submitted first proposal under the Chips and Sciences Act
Management Commentary
"Atomera continues to make good progress in technology development and commercial proposals across our targeted market segments, and with our lead customer on the path to production," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "With the recent addition of our strong new leadership in business development, we expect to convert these opportunities and others into license revenue for the company."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($5.2) million, or ($0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($3.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.
The Company had $18.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
The total number of shares outstanding was 27.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon TechnologyTM (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow -
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,484
14,806
$
12,591
Short-term investments
3,804
4,458
6,940
Accounts receivable
6
-
-
Unbilled contracts receivable
-
-
550
Interest receivable
74
73
79
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
578
328
244
Total current assets
18,946
19,665
20,404
Property and equipment, net
75
83
100
Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies
91
91
91
Security deposit
14
14
14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
401
459
517
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
2,341
2,622
2,903
Total assets
$
21,868
$
22,934
$
24,029
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
646
$
601
$
618
Accrued expenses
249
210
222
Accrued payroll related expenses
594
454
1,382
Current operating lease liability
256
263
264
Current financing lease liability
1,386
1,357
1,328
Deferred revenue
13
17
-
Total current liabilities
3,144
2,902
3,814
Long-term operating lease liability
137
194
295
Long-term financing lease liability
1,108
1,431
1,750
Total liabilities
4,389
4,527
5,859
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
-
-
-
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 27,622 shares issued and 27,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 26,905 shares issued and 26,885 outstanding as of March 31, 2024; and 26,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
28
27
26
Additional paid-in capital
229,726
226,288
221,229
Other comprehensive income(loss)
(7
)
(1
)
-
Accumulated deficit
(212,268
)
(207,907
)
(203,085
)
Total stockholders' equity
17,479
18,407
18,170
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,868
$
22,934
$
24,029
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
72
$
18
$
-
$
90
$
-
Cost of revenue
(74
)
(33
)
-
(107
)
-
Gross margin
(2
)
(15
)
-
(17
)
-
Operating expenses
Research and development
2,589
2,858
3,192
5,447
6,228
General and administrative
1,832
1,811
1,775
3,643
3,517
Selling and marketing
207
350
393
557
782
Total operating expenses
4,628
5,019
5,360
9,647
10,527
Loss from operations
(4,630
)
(5,034
)
(5,360
)
(9,664
)
(10,527
Other income (expense)
Interest income
185
205
152
390
351
Accretion income
47
46
107
93
109
Interest expense
(35
)
(39
)
(51
)
(74
)
(104
Other income, net
72
-
-
72
-
Total other income (expense), net
269
212
208
481
356
Net loss
$
(4,361
)
$
(4,822
)
$
(5,152
)
$
(9,183
)
$
(10,171
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.42
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
26,467
26,038
24,677
26,253
24,171
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(4,361
)
$
(4,822
)
$
(5,152
)
$
(9,183
)
$
(10,171
)
Depreciation and amortization
13
17
20
30
40
Stock-based compensation
987
1,024
1,030
2,011
1,957
Interest income
(185
)
(205
)
(152
)
(390
)
(351
)
Accretion income
(47
)
(46
)
(107
)
(93
)
(109
)
Interest expense
35
39
51
74
104
Other income, net
(72
)
-
-
(72
)
-
Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA
$
(3,630
)
$
(3,993
)
$
(4,310
)
$
(7,623
)
$
(8,530
)
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
SOURCE: Atomera, Inc
