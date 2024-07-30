Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008
NASDAQ
30.07.24
21:59 Uhr
3,100 US-Dollar
-0,080
-2,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.07.2024 22:02 Uhr
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2024 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Announced the availability of an MST® RFSOI wafer substrates solution for leading-edge cellular communication products

  • Added a new VP of Marketing and Business Development, Shawn Thomas

  • Submitted first proposal under the Chips and Sciences Act

Management Commentary

"Atomera continues to make good progress in technology development and commercial proposals across our targeted market segments, and with our lead customer on the path to production," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "With the recent addition of our strong new leadership in business development, we expect to convert these opportunities and others into license revenue for the company."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($5.2) million, or ($0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($3.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company had $18.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 27.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon TechnologyTM (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,484

14,806

$

12,591

Short-term investments

3,804

4,458

6,940

Accounts receivable

6

-

-

Unbilled contracts receivable

-

-

550

Interest receivable

74

73

79

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

578

328

244

Total current assets

18,946

19,665

20,404


Property and equipment, net

75

83

100

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

91

91

91

Security deposit

14

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

401

459

517

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

2,341

2,622

2,903

Total assets

$

21,868

$

22,934

$

24,029


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

646

$

601

$

618

Accrued expenses

249

210

222

Accrued payroll related expenses

594

454

1,382

Current operating lease liability

256

263

264

Current financing lease liability

1,386

1,357

1,328

Deferred revenue

13

17

-

Total current liabilities

3,144

2,902

3,814


Long-term operating lease liability

137

194

295

Long-term financing lease liability

1,108

1,431

1,750

Total liabilities

4,389

4,527

5,859


Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 27,622 shares issued and 27,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 26,905 shares issued and 26,885 outstanding as of March 31, 2024; and 26,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

28

27

26

Additional paid-in capital

229,726

226,288

221,229

Other comprehensive income(loss)

(7

)

(1

)

-

Accumulated deficit

(212,268

)

(207,907

)

(203,085

)

Total stockholders' equity

17,479

18,407

18,170

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,868

$

22,934

$

24,029

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

72

$

18

$

-

$

90

$

-

Cost of revenue

(74

)

(33

)

-

(107

)

-

Gross margin

(2

)

(15

)

-

(17

)

-


Operating expenses

Research and development

2,589

2,858

3,192

5,447

6,228

General and administrative

1,832

1,811

1,775

3,643

3,517

Selling and marketing

207

350

393

557

782

Total operating expenses

4,628

5,019

5,360

9,647

10,527


Loss from operations

(4,630

)

(5,034

)

(5,360

)

(9,664

)

(10,527


Other income (expense)

Interest income

185

205

152

390

351

Accretion income

47

46

107

93

109

Interest expense

(35

)

(39

)

(51

)

(74

)

(104

Other income, net

72

-

-

72

-

Total other income (expense), net

269

212

208

481

356


Net loss

$

(4,361

)

$

(4,822

)

$

(5,152

)

$

(9,183

)

$

(10,171


Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.42


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

26,467

26,038

24,677

26,253

24,171

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(4,361

)

$

(4,822

)

$

(5,152

)

$

(9,183

)

$

(10,171

)

Depreciation and amortization

13

17

20

30

40

Stock-based compensation

987

1,024

1,030

2,011

1,957

Interest income

(185

)

(205

)

(152

)

(390

)

(351

)

Accretion income

(47

)

(46

)

(107

)

(93

)

(109

)

Interest expense

35

39

51

74

104

Other income, net

(72

)

-

-

(72

)

-

Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$

(3,630

)

$

(3,993

)

$

(4,310

)

$

(7,623

)

$

(8,530

)

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
