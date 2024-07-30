Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Second Quarter 2024 Results

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced the availability of an MST ® RFSOI wafer substrates solution for leading-edge cellular communication products

Added a new VP of Marketing and Business Development, Shawn Thomas

Submitted first proposal under the Chips and Sciences Act

Management Commentary

"Atomera continues to make good progress in technology development and commercial proposals across our targeted market segments, and with our lead customer on the path to production," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "With the recent addition of our strong new leadership in business development, we expect to convert these opportunities and others into license revenue for the company."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($5.2) million, or ($0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($3.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company had $18.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 27.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon TechnologyTM (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,484 14,806 $ 12,591 Short-term investments 3,804 4,458 6,940 Accounts receivable 6 - - Unbilled contracts receivable - - 550 Interest receivable 74 73 79 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 578 328 244 Total current assets 18,946 19,665 20,404

Property and equipment, net 75 83 100 Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies 91 91 91 Security deposit 14 14 14 Operating lease right-of-use asset 401 459 517 Financing lease right-of-use-asset 2,341 2,622 2,903 Total assets $ 21,868 $ 22,934 $ 24,029

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 646 $ 601 $ 618 Accrued expenses 249 210 222 Accrued payroll related expenses 594 454 1,382 Current operating lease liability 256 263 264 Current financing lease liability 1,386 1,357 1,328 Deferred revenue 13 17 - Total current liabilities 3,144 2,902 3,814

Long-term operating lease liability 137 194 295 Long-term financing lease liability 1,108 1,431 1,750 Total liabilities 4,389 4,527 5,859

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - - Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 27,622 shares issued and 27,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 26,905 shares issued and 26,885 outstanding as of March 31, 2024; and 26,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 28 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 229,726 226,288 221,229 Other comprehensive income(loss) (7 ) (1 ) - Accumulated deficit (212,268 ) (207,907 ) (203,085 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,479 18,407 18,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,868 $ 22,934 $ 24,029

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 72 $ 18 $ - $ 90 $ - Cost of revenue (74 ) (33 ) - (107 ) - Gross margin (2 ) (15 ) - (17 ) -

Operating expenses Research and development 2,589 2,858 3,192 5,447 6,228 General and administrative 1,832 1,811 1,775 3,643 3,517 Selling and marketing 207 350 393 557 782 Total operating expenses 4,628 5,019 5,360 9,647 10,527

Loss from operations (4,630 ) (5,034 ) (5,360 ) (9,664 ) (10,527

Other income (expense) Interest income 185 205 152 390 351 Accretion income 47 46 107 93 109 Interest expense (35 ) (39 ) (51 ) (74 ) (104 Other income, net 72 - - 72 - Total other income (expense), net 269 212 208 481 356

Net loss $ (4,361 ) $ (4,822 ) $ (5,152 ) $ (9,183 ) $ (10,171

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.42

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,467 26,038 24,677 26,253 24,171

Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (GAAP) $ (4,361 ) $ (4,822 )

$ (5,152 ) $ (9,183 ) $ (10,171 ) Depreciation and amortization 13 17 20 30 40 Stock-based compensation 987 1,024 1,030 2,011 1,957 Interest income (185 ) (205 ) (152 ) (390 ) (351 ) Accretion income (47 ) (46 ) (107 ) (93 ) (109 ) Interest expense 35 39 51 74 104 Other income, net (72 ) - - (72 ) - Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA $ (3,630 ) $ (3,993 )

$ (4,310 ) $ (7,623 ) $ (8,530 )

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com