Isabellenhütte USA (formerly "Isotek") is opening the doors to an expanded U.S. headquarters after an expansion project at 1199 Grand Army Highway (Route 6).

Beyond adding 12,000 s.f. of first-class office and warehouse space, Isabellenhütte has plans to create additional jobs, as the company continues to grow its customer base in automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Germany and with locations in the U.S., Japan, and China, Isabellenhütte is a global leader in the production of precision thermoelectric and resistance alloys, electronic components and current measurement sensors.

The Swansea facility houses executive and sales offices, as well as extensive warehouse space. Part of the facility will be dedicated to hosting training and demonstration events, which promises to bring additional economic activity into the area.

Renovations have been carried out under the supervision of Pariseault Builders of Cranston, RI, with support from Rebecca Poole Design and Cara Pomeranz, Architect, LLC.

Uwe Keller, President of Isabellenhuette USA, says, "We have been so pleased to partner with the Town of Swansea and the Massachusetts Office of Business Development in ensuring our company could remain in Swansea, while expanding to meet our significant growth plans. We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the local economy and the life of the town as well. Our employees really enjoy living and working in this area. We are fortunate to have access to a highly educated workforce, and we look forward to recruiting new employees from this community well into the future."

Some important factors in the company's decision to remain in Swansea included the cooperation of the Town's Planning Department and the economic incentives (EDIP) provided by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, including tax credits designed to keep businesses here in Massachusetts while adding high-quality jobs to the region.

About Isabellenhütte USA

Isabellenhütte USA is headquartered in Swansea, MA and has developed an industry-wide reputation for providing high quality products and unparalleled customer support. They are known world-wide in industries ranging from aerospace and medical to energy and automotive.

500 years ago, a simple copper smelter perfected techniques to serve a customer base. Today, Isabellenhütte is one of the world's leading manufacturers of precision measurement systems, resistance, and thermo alloys as well as high power resistors. www.isabellenhuetteusa.com.

