WKN: A0ESPU | ISIN: US8808901081 | Ticker-Symbol: T5Z
Tradegate
30.07.24
15:30 Uhr
33,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20032,00022:44
32,60033,00022:00
ACCESSWIRE
30.07.2024 22:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2024 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2024.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. Interim financial figures are unaudited. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Operating Income, Net Cash, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Second Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Summary of Second Quarter of 2024 Results

1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Second Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Ternium's Adjusted EBITDA reached $545 million in the period on Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12%, with a relatively weak pricing environment in Ternium's main steel markets. Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially in the second quarter mainly reflecting lower realized steel prices and a slight increase in costs, as steel shipments remained relatively stable.

The company recorded in the second quarter of 2024 a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012 as a result of an adverse Brazilian court decision issued in June 2024. Ternium believes that such decision is contrary to applicable substantive and procedural law; consequently, it plans to vigorously defend its position, which has been confirmed by a long line of precedents and court decisions, and file all motions and appeals available to it. For more information, see note 13(i) "Tax claims and other contingencies - Provision for ongoing litigation in process related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas" included in the company's Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, Ternium had a net loss of $743 million. Net of the aforementioned provision, Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter was $40 million, including a deferred tax loss for an amount of $183 million.

In May 2024, Ternium paid a dividend of $432 million to the company's shareholders, corresponding to the remaining of the total dividend declared for the year 2023. Capital expenditures in the period amounted to $409 million as Ternium progressed with its expansion programs in Mexico and with its new wind farm in Argentina. Despite this demanding capital allocation, net cash position as of the end of June 2024 was $1.9 billion, a slight decrease compared to net cash position of $2.0 billion as of the end of March. Strong cash provided by operating activities of $656 million and a $160 million increase in the fair value of financial instruments contributed to maintain Ternium's solid financial position as of the end of the second quarter.

Steel shipments in the second quarter of 2024 increased in Brazil and the Southern Region. Such increases, however, were offset by a slight decrease in sales volumes in Mexico and lower shipments in Other Markets.

In Mexico, steel demand from automotive manufacturers continued growing during the second quarter, reflecting the positive momentum of this industry. On the other hand, activity in the Mexican commercial steel market was negatively affected by a downward trend in steel prices. Furthermore, customer demand in the home appliances and HVAC sectors softened in the period, reflecting a relatively sluggish construction market in North America in a context of high interest rates.

In Brazil, there was a pick-up in steel demand in the second quarter, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. However, imports of steel products remained high, with a significant year-over-year expansion in the first half of 2024.

In the Southern Region, steel demand in the second quarter reflected improving conditions in the Argentine market, as industrial customer demand and the commercial market showed a gradual recovery.

Outlook

Ternium expects a sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to reduced margins partially offset by an increase in shipments across key markets. The company anticipates a drop in realized steel prices, largely as a result of the reset of quarterly and six-months contract prices in Mexico.

The company expects consistent demand in Mexico's industrial and commercial markets, with supply chain stocks at manageable levels. The automotive industry continues to grow and the construction sector is enjoying an upswing in investment from nearshoring activities, leading to the establishment of new factories and a growing need for warehousing and logistics facilities.

In Brazil, Ternium anticipates a modest rise in shipments, supported by the automotive industry's projected growth and better activity in the construction sector. On the other hand, despite the recent establishment of a quota system to regulate steel imports in the country, imports during the second quarter remained elevated.

In Argentina, Ternium expects shipments to increase in the third quarter of 2024 after a destocking process in the second quarter, although the pace of the recovery remains uncertain.

Analysis of Second Quarter of 2024 Results

Consolidated Net Sales

Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 equals Net Income adjusted to exclude:

  • Income Tax Results;

  • Net Financial Results;

  • Depreciation and Amortization;

  • Equity in Results of Non-consolidated Companies;

  • Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012; and

  • Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA.

And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).

Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".

Steel Segment

The Steel Segment net sales were down sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, mostly as a result of decreasing realized steel prices in Ternium's main steel markets. On a year-over-year basis, the consolidation of Usiminas added $1.1 billion to steel segment net sales and 1.0 million tons to steel product shipments.

Steel products shipments in Mexico were slightly down sequentially in the second quarter, as the strength of Mexican automotive industry was offset by soft demand in the home appliances and HVAC sectors. In addition, the company's value chain was subject to disruptions caused by a tropical storm in June. Activity in Mexican commercial market remained affected by a downward trend in steel prices.

In Brazil, shipments in the second quarter reflected a widespread pick-up in steel demand. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes increased 0.9 million tons due to the consolidation of Usiminas.

In the Southern Region, steel shipments in the quarter showed certain sequential recovery mainly as a result of a gradual improvement in the Argentine market.

Steel revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2024 decreased sequentially and on a year-over-year basis, reflecting a weak pricing environment in Ternium's main steel markets. Particularly in North America, reference spot prices for hot-rolled flat products decreased to levels close to the lowest recorded in the last 12 months.

Cash Operating Income equals Operating Income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization as well as certain other non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The steel segment's Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin equal the steel segment's Cash Operating Income divided by Steel Segment's Shipments and Net Sales, respectively. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment".

Ternium recorded sequentially lower steel segment Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin in the second quarter of 2024. Reported ratios were negatively impacted by a decrease in realized steel prices in Ternium's main steel markets. In addition, cost per ton in the second quarter increased slightly compared to cost per ton in the prior quarter.

Mining Segment

Ternium reports intercompany and third-party sales of mining products under the Mining segment. The Mining Segment net sales in the second quarter of 2024 remained relatively stable sequentially.

On a year-over-year basis, the consolidation of Usiminas added 2.0 million tons to mining products shipments in the second quarter and $161 million to net sales of mining products.

Mining revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2024 remained stable sequentially, as higher realized iron ore prices were offset by a lower participation of higher-priced pellets in the sales mix. Iron ore price volatility remained high in the first half of 2024, with reference prices reaching a 12-month peak early in January and then falling to near the lowest level recorded in the last 12 months.


Cash Operating Income equals Operating Income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization as well as certain other non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The mining segment Cash Operating Income per Ton and Cash Operating Income Margin equal the mining segment's Cash Operating Income divided by its Shipments and Net Sales, respectively. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment".

The mining segment's Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin increased sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, mainly as result of higher iron ore prices partially offset by a lower participation of higher-margin iron ore pellets in the sales mix.

Net Financial Results

In the second quarter of 2024, net foreign exchange results were a loss of $49 million, mainly reflecting the negative effect of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real vis-a-vis the US dollar on Usiminas' US dollar denominated debt. Usiminas uses the Brazilian Real as functional currency.

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Net interest results

29

38

24

66

50

Net foreign exchange result

(49

)

(41

)

(25

)

(90

)

(40

)

Change in fair value of financial assets

(5

)

(137

)

(14

)

(142

)

(10

)

Other financial expense, net

(13

)

(23

)

(4

)

(36

)

(10

)

Net financial results

(39

)

(163

)

(18

)

(201

)

(10

)

Income Tax Results

Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the US dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results. These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the US dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation. Effective tax rates in the second quarter and first half of 2024 included, in addition, the effect of a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Current income tax expense

(124

)

(126

)

(148

)

(250

)

(286

)

Deferred tax (loss) gain

(183

)

86

143

(97

)

361

Income tax expense

(307

)

(40

)

(5

)

(347

)

74

Result before income tax

(436

)

532

741

96

1,141

Effective tax rate

-70

%

8

%

1

%

363

%

-7

%


Excluding $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012:

Result before income tax excluding provision

347

532

741

879

1,141

Effective tax rate excluding provision

88

%

8

%

1

%

40

%

-7

%

Net Income

In the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted Net Income equaled the period's Net Loss adjusted to exclude a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. In the third quarter of 2023, Adjusted Net Income equaled the period's Net Loss adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with an increase in the participation in Usiminas in such quarter. Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS equaled each period's Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result divided by 1,963 million outstanding shares of Ternium's common stock, net of treasury shares, expressed in ADS equivalent (each ADS represents 10 shares).

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2024 included a deferred tax loss of $183 million.

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Owners of the parent

(728

)

361

627

(366

)

1,001

Non-controlling interest

(16

)

130

109

114

214

Net Income (Loss)

(743

)

491

736

(252

)

1,215

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to acquisiton of Usiminas participation

(783

)

-

-

(783

)

-

Adjusted Net Income

40

491

736

531

1,215

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash from operations reached $656 million in the second quarter of 2024, including a $169 million decrease in working capital. Of note in the working capital reduction were a $117 million net decrease in trade and other receivables and a $64 million net increase in trade payables and other liabilities.

Capital expenditures amounted to $409 million in the period. Among other initiatives, Ternium made progress in the construction of new facilities in its Pesquería industrial center, where the company has recently inaugurated a new push-pull pickling line, and in the construction of a new wind farm in Argentina.

Ternium's net cash position decreased slightly in the second quarter, to $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.

During the period, Ternium paid a dividend to shareholders of $432 million, corresponding to the remaining of the dividend declared for the year 2023, for a total of $648 million.

In the second quarter, cash used in Ternium's capital expenditures program and for the dividend payment was largely offset mainly by cash provided by operating activities and a $160 million increase in the fair value of financial instruments.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on July 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss second quarter of 2024 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products, and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Income Statement

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23



Net sales

4,514

4,778

3,871

9,292

7,495

Cost of sales

(3,758

(3,675

(2,839

(7,432

)

(5,820

Gross profit

757

1,104

1,032

1,860

1,674

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(435

)

(431

)

(304

)

(866

)

(597

)

Other operating income

49

2

4

51

12

Operating income

371

675

732

1,045

1,089


Financial expense

(45

)

(45

)

(18

)

(90

)

(34

)

Financial income

73

83

42

156

83

Other financial (expense) income, net

(67

)

(200

)

(42

)

(267

(60

)

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

15

20

27

34

62

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

(783

)

-

-

(783

)

-

Profit (Loss) before income tax results

(436

532

741

96

1,141

Income tax (expense) credit

(307

)

(40

)

(5

)

(347

)

74

Profit (Loss) for the period

(743

)

491

736

(252

)

1,215


Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(728

361

627

(366

)

1,001

Non-controlling interest

(16

)

130

109

114

214

Net (Loss) Profit for the period

(743

491

736

(252

)

1,215

Statement of Financial Position

$ MILLION

JUNE 30,
2024

DECEMBER 31,
2023




Property, plant and equipment, net

7,911

7,638

Intangible assets, net

1,050

996

Investments in non-consolidated companies

497

517

Other investments

31

211

Deferred tax assets

1,389

1,713

Receivables, net

943

1,073

Total non-current assets

11,822

12,149


Receivables, net

969

1,173

Derivative financial instruments

7

15

Inventories, net

5,048

4,948

Trade receivables, net

1,973

2,065

Other investments

2,117

1,976

Cash and cash equivalents

1,719

1,846

Total current assets

11,833

12,024


Non-current assets classified as held for sale

8

7


Total assets

23,663

24,179

Statement of Financial Position (cont.)

$ MILLION

JUNE 30,
2024

DECEMBER 31, 2023




Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent

11,881

12,419

Non-controlling interest

4,274

4,393

Total equity

16,155

16,812


Provisions

637

840

Deferred tax liabilities

30

171

Other liabilities

1,102

1,149

Trade payables

6

12

Lease liabilities

177

189

Borrowings

1,232

1,206

Total non-current liabilities

3,183

3,567


Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

783

-

Current income tax liabilities

38

137

Other liabilities

444

430

Trade payables

2,250

2,233

Derivative financial instruments

7

8

Lease liabilities

50

52

Borrowings

752

940

Total current liabilities

4,324

3,801


Total liabilities

7,508

7,367


Total equity and liabilities

23,663

24,179

Statement of Cash Flows

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Result for the period

(743

)

491

736

(252

)

1,215


Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

199

171

151

370

301

Income tax accruals less payments

283

(13

)

(117

)

271

(273

)

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(15

)

(20

)

(27

)

(34

)

(62

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

783

-

-

783

-

Interest accruals less payments/receipts, net

(11

)

(2

)

6

(12

)

(12

)

Changes in provisions

(62

)

(7

)

1

(69

)

-

Changes in working capital

169

(266

(605

)

(97

)

(387

)

Net foreign exchange results and others

52

120

(18

)

172

(19

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

656

475

127

1,132

763


Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(409

(449

)

(231

)

(858

(434

)

Decrease (increase) in other investments

329

-

173

329

(513

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment

1

1

-

1

1

Dividends received from non-consolidated companies

1

1

15

2

15

Net cash used in investing activities

(79

)

(447

)

(42

)

(526

)

(931

)


Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders

(432

)

-

(353

)

(432

)

(353

)

Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest

(46

)

-

-

(46

)

-

Finance lease payments

(15

)

(18

)

(13

)

(33

)

(27

)

Proceeds from borrowings

303

131

27

434

73

Repayments of borrowings

(365

)

(166

)

(31

)

(531

)

(227

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(556

)

(53

)

(371

)

(608

)

(535

)


Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22

(24

)

(286

)

(2

)

(703

)

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Net result

(743

)

491

736

(252

)

1,215

Adjusted to exclude:

Depreciation and amortization

199

171

151

370

301

Income tax results

307

40

5

347

(74

)

Net financial result

39

163

18

201

10

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(15

)

(20

)

(27

)

(34

)

(62

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

783

-

-

783

-

Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA

(34

)

-

-

(34

)

-

Adjusted to include:

Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

9

9

-

18

-

Adjusted EBITDA

545

855

883

1,400

1,391

Divided by: net sales

4,514

4,778

3,871

9,292

7,495

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

12

%

18

%

23

%

15

%

19

%

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)

Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

278

593

597

871

1,117

Plus/Minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

88

59

144

147

5

Excluding depreciation and amortization

134

137

126

271

253

Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies

(34

)

-

-

(34

)

-

Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

9

9

-

18

-

Cash Operating Income

476

798

867

1,274

1,374

Divided by steel shipments (thousand tons)

3,841

3,894

2,982

7,735

6,048

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel

124

205

291

165

227

Divided by steel net sales

4,395

4,690

3,871

9,085

7,495

Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%)

12

%

17

%

22

%

14

%

18

%

Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

(52

)

(22

)

(25

)

(74

)

(31

)

Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

61

54

10

115

(6

)

Excluding depreciation and amortization

65

34

25

99

49

Cash Operating Income

74

66

9

140

12

Divided by mining shipments (thousand tons)

2,674

2,695

867

5,369

1,667

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining

28

25

10

26

7

Divided by mining net sales

271

274

110

546

195

Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%)

27

%

24

%

8

%

26

%

6

%


Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)

Adjusted Net Result

$ MILLION

2Q24

3Q23


Net loss

(743

)

(783

)

Excluding non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas

-

(1,106

)

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisiton of a participation in Usiminas

(783

)

-

Adjusted Net Result

40

323

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result and Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS

$ MILLION

2Q24

3Q23


Equity holders' net loss

(728

)

(739

)

Excluding non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas

-

(1,010

)

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisiton of a participation in Usiminas

(706

)

-

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result

(21

)

271

Divided by: outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in million of ADS equivalent)

196

196

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)

(0.11

)

1.38

Free Cash Flow

$ MILLION

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23


Net cash provided by operating activities

656

475

127

1,132

763

Excluding capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(409

)

(449

)

(231

)

(858

)

(434

)

Free cash flow

248

26

(104

)

274

329

Note: Free Cash Flow in the comparative quarters in 2023 has been modified due to a reclassification, moving the following amounts from interest accruals less payments to other investments: $46 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $64 million in the first half of 2023.

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)

Net Cash Position

$ BILLION

JUN 30, 2024

MAR 31, 2024

DEC 31, 2023





Cash and cash equivalents2

1.7

1.8

1.8

Plus: other investments (current and non-current)2

2.1

2.3

2.2

Less: borrowings (current and non-current)

(2.0

)

(2.1

)

(2.1

)

Net cash position

1.9

2.0

1.9

2 Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion as of June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.