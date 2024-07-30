Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2024 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter of 2024 Highlights
Summary of Second Quarter of 2024 Results
1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.
Ternium's Adjusted EBITDA reached $545 million in the period on Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12%, with a relatively weak pricing environment in Ternium's main steel markets. Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially in the second quarter mainly reflecting lower realized steel prices and a slight increase in costs, as steel shipments remained relatively stable.
The company recorded in the second quarter of 2024 a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012 as a result of an adverse Brazilian court decision issued in June 2024. Ternium believes that such decision is contrary to applicable substantive and procedural law; consequently, it plans to vigorously defend its position, which has been confirmed by a long line of precedents and court decisions, and file all motions and appeals available to it. For more information, see note 13(i) "Tax claims and other contingencies - Provision for ongoing litigation in process related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas" included in the company's Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024.
In the second quarter of 2024, Ternium had a net loss of $743 million. Net of the aforementioned provision, Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter was $40 million, including a deferred tax loss for an amount of $183 million.
In May 2024, Ternium paid a dividend of $432 million to the company's shareholders, corresponding to the remaining of the total dividend declared for the year 2023. Capital expenditures in the period amounted to $409 million as Ternium progressed with its expansion programs in Mexico and with its new wind farm in Argentina. Despite this demanding capital allocation, net cash position as of the end of June 2024 was $1.9 billion, a slight decrease compared to net cash position of $2.0 billion as of the end of March. Strong cash provided by operating activities of $656 million and a $160 million increase in the fair value of financial instruments contributed to maintain Ternium's solid financial position as of the end of the second quarter.
Steel shipments in the second quarter of 2024 increased in Brazil and the Southern Region. Such increases, however, were offset by a slight decrease in sales volumes in Mexico and lower shipments in Other Markets.
In Mexico, steel demand from automotive manufacturers continued growing during the second quarter, reflecting the positive momentum of this industry. On the other hand, activity in the Mexican commercial steel market was negatively affected by a downward trend in steel prices. Furthermore, customer demand in the home appliances and HVAC sectors softened in the period, reflecting a relatively sluggish construction market in North America in a context of high interest rates.
In Brazil, there was a pick-up in steel demand in the second quarter, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. However, imports of steel products remained high, with a significant year-over-year expansion in the first half of 2024.
In the Southern Region, steel demand in the second quarter reflected improving conditions in the Argentine market, as industrial customer demand and the commercial market showed a gradual recovery.
Outlook
Ternium expects a sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to reduced margins partially offset by an increase in shipments across key markets. The company anticipates a drop in realized steel prices, largely as a result of the reset of quarterly and six-months contract prices in Mexico.
The company expects consistent demand in Mexico's industrial and commercial markets, with supply chain stocks at manageable levels. The automotive industry continues to grow and the construction sector is enjoying an upswing in investment from nearshoring activities, leading to the establishment of new factories and a growing need for warehousing and logistics facilities.
In Brazil, Ternium anticipates a modest rise in shipments, supported by the automotive industry's projected growth and better activity in the construction sector. On the other hand, despite the recent establishment of a quota system to regulate steel imports in the country, imports during the second quarter remained elevated.
In Argentina, Ternium expects shipments to increase in the third quarter of 2024 after a destocking process in the second quarter, although the pace of the recovery remains uncertain.
Analysis of Second Quarter of 2024 Results
Consolidated Net Sales
Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 equals Net Income adjusted to exclude:
Income Tax Results;
Net Financial Results;
Depreciation and Amortization;
Equity in Results of Non-consolidated Companies;
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012; and
Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA.
And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).
Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".
Steel Segment
The Steel Segment net sales were down sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, mostly as a result of decreasing realized steel prices in Ternium's main steel markets. On a year-over-year basis, the consolidation of Usiminas added $1.1 billion to steel segment net sales and 1.0 million tons to steel product shipments.
Steel products shipments in Mexico were slightly down sequentially in the second quarter, as the strength of Mexican automotive industry was offset by soft demand in the home appliances and HVAC sectors. In addition, the company's value chain was subject to disruptions caused by a tropical storm in June. Activity in Mexican commercial market remained affected by a downward trend in steel prices.
In Brazil, shipments in the second quarter reflected a widespread pick-up in steel demand. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes increased 0.9 million tons due to the consolidation of Usiminas.
In the Southern Region, steel shipments in the quarter showed certain sequential recovery mainly as a result of a gradual improvement in the Argentine market.
Steel revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2024 decreased sequentially and on a year-over-year basis, reflecting a weak pricing environment in Ternium's main steel markets. Particularly in North America, reference spot prices for hot-rolled flat products decreased to levels close to the lowest recorded in the last 12 months.
Cash Operating Income equals Operating Income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization as well as certain other non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The steel segment's Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin equal the steel segment's Cash Operating Income divided by Steel Segment's Shipments and Net Sales, respectively. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment".
Ternium recorded sequentially lower steel segment Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin in the second quarter of 2024. Reported ratios were negatively impacted by a decrease in realized steel prices in Ternium's main steel markets. In addition, cost per ton in the second quarter increased slightly compared to cost per ton in the prior quarter.
Mining Segment
Ternium reports intercompany and third-party sales of mining products under the Mining segment. The Mining Segment net sales in the second quarter of 2024 remained relatively stable sequentially.
On a year-over-year basis, the consolidation of Usiminas added 2.0 million tons to mining products shipments in the second quarter and $161 million to net sales of mining products.
Mining revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2024 remained stable sequentially, as higher realized iron ore prices were offset by a lower participation of higher-priced pellets in the sales mix. Iron ore price volatility remained high in the first half of 2024, with reference prices reaching a 12-month peak early in January and then falling to near the lowest level recorded in the last 12 months.
Cash Operating Income equals Operating Income adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization as well as certain other non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The mining segment Cash Operating Income per Ton and Cash Operating Income Margin equal the mining segment's Cash Operating Income divided by its Shipments and Net Sales, respectively. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment".
The mining segment's Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin increased sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, mainly as result of higher iron ore prices partially offset by a lower participation of higher-margin iron ore pellets in the sales mix.
Net Financial Results
In the second quarter of 2024, net foreign exchange results were a loss of $49 million, mainly reflecting the negative effect of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real vis-a-vis the US dollar on Usiminas' US dollar denominated debt. Usiminas uses the Brazilian Real as functional currency.
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Net interest results
29
38
24
66
50
Net foreign exchange result
(49
)
(41
)
(25
)
(90
)
(40
)
Change in fair value of financial assets
(5
)
(137
)
(14
)
(142
)
(10
)
Other financial expense, net
(13
)
(23
)
(4
)
(36
)
(10
)
Net financial results
(39
)
(163
)
(18
)
(201
)
(10
)
Income Tax Results
Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the US dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results. These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the US dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation. Effective tax rates in the second quarter and first half of 2024 included, in addition, the effect of a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Current income tax expense
(124
)
(126
)
(148
)
(250
)
(286
)
Deferred tax (loss) gain
(183
)
86
143
(97
)
361
Income tax expense
(307
)
(40
)
(5
)
(347
)
74
Result before income tax
(436
)
532
741
96
1,141
Effective tax rate
-70
%
8
%
1
%
363
%
-7
%
Excluding $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012:
Result before income tax excluding provision
347
532
741
879
1,141
Effective tax rate excluding provision
88
%
8
%
1
%
40
%
-7
%
Net Income
In the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted Net Income equaled the period's Net Loss adjusted to exclude a $783 million provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. In the third quarter of 2023, Adjusted Net Income equaled the period's Net Loss adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with an increase in the participation in Usiminas in such quarter. Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS equaled each period's Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result divided by 1,963 million outstanding shares of Ternium's common stock, net of treasury shares, expressed in ADS equivalent (each ADS represents 10 shares).
Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2024 included a deferred tax loss of $183 million.
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Owners of the parent
(728
)
361
627
(366
)
1,001
Non-controlling interest
(16
)
130
109
114
214
Net Income (Loss)
(743
)
491
736
(252
)
1,215
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to acquisiton of Usiminas participation
(783
)
-
-
(783
)
-
Adjusted Net Income
40
491
736
531
1,215
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Cash from operations reached $656 million in the second quarter of 2024, including a $169 million decrease in working capital. Of note in the working capital reduction were a $117 million net decrease in trade and other receivables and a $64 million net increase in trade payables and other liabilities.
Capital expenditures amounted to $409 million in the period. Among other initiatives, Ternium made progress in the construction of new facilities in its Pesquería industrial center, where the company has recently inaugurated a new push-pull pickling line, and in the construction of a new wind farm in Argentina.
Ternium's net cash position decreased slightly in the second quarter, to $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.
During the period, Ternium paid a dividend to shareholders of $432 million, corresponding to the remaining of the dividend declared for the year 2023, for a total of $648 million.
In the second quarter, cash used in Ternium's capital expenditures program and for the dividend payment was largely offset mainly by cash provided by operating activities and a $160 million increase in the fair value of financial instruments.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products, and other factors beyond Ternium's control.
About Ternium
Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.
Income Statement
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Net sales
4,514
4,778
3,871
9,292
7,495
Cost of sales
(3,758
(3,675
(2,839
(7,432
)
(5,820
Gross profit
757
1,104
1,032
1,860
1,674
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(435
)
(431
)
(304
)
(866
)
(597
)
Other operating income
49
2
4
51
12
Operating income
371
675
732
1,045
1,089
Financial expense
(45
)
(45
)
(18
)
(90
)
(34
)
Financial income
73
83
42
156
83
Other financial (expense) income, net
(67
)
(200
)
(42
)
(267
(60
)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
15
20
27
34
62
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
(783
)
-
-
(783
)
-
Profit (Loss) before income tax results
(436
532
741
96
1,141
Income tax (expense) credit
(307
)
(40
)
(5
)
(347
)
74
Profit (Loss) for the period
(743
)
491
736
(252
)
1,215
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(728
361
627
(366
)
1,001
Non-controlling interest
(16
)
130
109
114
214
Net (Loss) Profit for the period
(743
491
736
(252
)
1,215
Statement of Financial Position
$ MILLION
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,911
7,638
Intangible assets, net
1,050
996
Investments in non-consolidated companies
497
517
Other investments
31
211
Deferred tax assets
1,389
1,713
Receivables, net
943
1,073
Total non-current assets
11,822
12,149
Receivables, net
969
1,173
Derivative financial instruments
7
15
Inventories, net
5,048
4,948
Trade receivables, net
1,973
2,065
Other investments
2,117
1,976
Cash and cash equivalents
1,719
1,846
Total current assets
11,833
12,024
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
8
7
Total assets
23,663
24,179
Statement of Financial Position (cont.)
$ MILLION
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31, 2023
Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent
11,881
12,419
Non-controlling interest
4,274
4,393
Total equity
16,155
16,812
Provisions
637
840
Deferred tax liabilities
30
171
Other liabilities
1,102
1,149
Trade payables
6
12
Lease liabilities
177
189
Borrowings
1,232
1,206
Total non-current liabilities
3,183
3,567
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
783
-
Current income tax liabilities
38
137
Other liabilities
444
430
Trade payables
2,250
2,233
Derivative financial instruments
7
8
Lease liabilities
50
52
Borrowings
752
940
Total current liabilities
4,324
3,801
Total liabilities
7,508
7,367
Total equity and liabilities
23,663
24,179
Statement of Cash Flows
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Result for the period
(743
)
491
736
(252
)
1,215
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
199
171
151
370
301
Income tax accruals less payments
283
(13
)
(117
)
271
(273
)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(15
)
(20
)
(27
)
(34
)
(62
)
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
783
-
-
783
-
Interest accruals less payments/receipts, net
(11
)
(2
)
6
(12
)
(12
)
Changes in provisions
(62
)
(7
)
1
(69
)
-
Changes in working capital
169
(266
(605
)
(97
)
(387
)
Net foreign exchange results and others
52
120
(18
)
172
(19
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
656
475
127
1,132
763
Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E
(409
(449
)
(231
)
(858
(434
)
Decrease (increase) in other investments
329
-
173
329
(513
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment
1
1
-
1
1
Dividends received from non-consolidated companies
1
1
15
2
15
Net cash used in investing activities
(79
)
(447
)
(42
)
(526
)
(931
)
Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders
(432
)
-
(353
)
(432
)
(353
)
Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest
(46
)
-
-
(46
)
-
Finance lease payments
(15
)
(18
)
(13
)
(33
)
(27
)
Proceeds from borrowings
303
131
27
434
73
Repayments of borrowings
(365
)
(166
)
(31
)
(531
)
(227
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(556
)
(53
)
(371
)
(608
)
(535
)
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
22
(24
)
(286
)
(2
)
(703
)
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures
These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Net result
(743
)
491
736
(252
)
1,215
Adjusted to exclude:
Depreciation and amortization
199
171
151
370
301
Income tax results
307
40
5
347
(74
)
Net financial result
39
163
18
201
10
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(15
)
(20
)
(27
)
(34
)
(62
)
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
783
-
-
783
-
Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA
(34
)
-
-
(34
)
-
Adjusted to include:
Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)
9
9
-
18
-
Adjusted EBITDA
545
855
883
1,400
1,391
Divided by: net sales
4,514
4,778
3,871
9,292
7,495
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
12
%
18
%
23
%
15
%
19
%
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)
Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)
278
593
597
871
1,117
Plus/Minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)
88
59
144
147
5
Excluding depreciation and amortization
134
137
126
271
253
Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies
(34
)
-
-
(34
)
-
Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)
9
9
-
18
-
Cash Operating Income
476
798
867
1,274
1,374
Divided by steel shipments (thousand tons)
3,841
3,894
2,982
7,735
6,048
Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel
124
205
291
165
227
Divided by steel net sales
4,395
4,690
3,871
9,085
7,495
Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%)
12
%
17
%
22
%
14
%
18
%
Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)
(52
)
(22
)
(25
)
(74
)
(31
)
Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)
61
54
10
115
(6
)
Excluding depreciation and amortization
65
34
25
99
49
Cash Operating Income
74
66
9
140
12
Divided by mining shipments (thousand tons)
2,674
2,695
867
5,369
1,667
Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining
28
25
10
26
7
Divided by mining net sales
271
274
110
546
195
Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%)
27
%
24
%
8
%
26
%
6
%
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)
Adjusted Net Result
$ MILLION
2Q24
3Q23
Net loss
(743
)
(783
)
Excluding non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
-
(1,106
)
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisiton of a participation in Usiminas
(783
)
-
Adjusted Net Result
40
323
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result and Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS
$ MILLION
2Q24
3Q23
Equity holders' net loss
(728
)
(739
)
Excluding non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
-
(1,010
)
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisiton of a participation in Usiminas
(706
)
-
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result
(21
)
271
Divided by: outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in million of ADS equivalent)
196
196
Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)
(0.11
)
1.38
Free Cash Flow
$ MILLION
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Net cash provided by operating activities
656
475
127
1,132
763
Excluding capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E
(409
)
(449
)
(231
)
(858
)
(434
)
Free cash flow
248
26
(104
)
274
329
Note: Free Cash Flow in the comparative quarters in 2023 has been modified due to a reclassification, moving the following amounts from interest accruals less payments to other investments: $46 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $64 million in the first half of 2023.
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)
Net Cash Position
$ BILLION
JUN 30, 2024
MAR 31, 2024
DEC 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents2
1.7
1.8
1.8
Plus: other investments (current and non-current)2
2.1
2.3
2.2
Less: borrowings (current and non-current)
(2.0
)
(2.1
)
(2.1
)
Net cash position
1.9
2.0
1.9
2 Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion as of June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.
