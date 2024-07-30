North America Local revenues grew 7% compared to prior year

Positive Second Quarter operating cash flow of $15 million and Free Cash Flow of $11 million

Positive Trailing twelve month operating cash flow of $46 million and Free Cash Flow of $30 million

Second Quarter revenue above the high-end of guidance

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"Our financial results, with positive Free Cash Flow and growing North America Local sales, are significantly improved compared to where we were one year ago," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "While our transformation still faces numerous challenges, including site reliability, I am confident we can restart the engines of growth and realize our mission to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services."

The second quarter 2024 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218284

SOURCE: Groupon