Business remains on track to deliver 2024 expectations, raises 2024 guidance to reflect recovery of legal expenses.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Second-Quarter Sales: GAAP Net Sales of $99.7 million, declined 9.7% YoY, but rebounded 11.5% QoQ

GAAP Net Sales of $99.7 million, declined 9.7% YoY, but rebounded 11.5% QoQ Profitability: Achieved sequential adjusted margin improvement for the past two quarters through operational efficiencies

Achieved sequential adjusted margin improvement for the past two quarters through operational efficiencies Legal Recovery: Recognized $5.1 million in legal expense recovery in this quarter

Recognized $5.1 million in legal expense recovery in this quarter Raises 2024 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA $47 to $50 million, Adjusted EPS $0.90 to $1.00, Free Cash Flow $24 to $27 million

Adjusted EBITDA $47 to $50 million, Adjusted EPS $0.90 to $1.00, Free Cash Flow $24 to $27 million Strategic Review: Sale of Graphic Arts is progressing as expected

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024, ended June 30, 2024.

