BV Financial, Inc. Announces Adoption and Regulatory Non-Objection for Stock Repurchase Program

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / BV Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company has adopted, and received the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "Federal Reserve") to initiate, a stock repurchase program for up to 10% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock (approximately 1,138,772 shares). This will be the Company's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering on July 31, 2023. As noted in the Company's prospectus for the mutual-to-stock conversion, federal regulations prohibit the Company from repurchasing shares of its common stock during the first year following the completion of the conversion. As such, the repurchase program will go into effect no earlier than August 1, 2024.

Once initiated, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased pursuant to the program in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The repurchase program will expire on June 30, 2025, unless extended by the Board of Directors pursuant to further non-objection from the Federal Reserve.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

About BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contacts :

David M. Flair and Timothy L. Prindle

Co-President and Chief Executive Officers

BV Financial, Inc.

(410) 477-5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

