Uniclub, an agency in the fields of travel and higher education, has announced a significant milestone in its mission to facilitate study abroad opportunities for students. The company has in the recent years successfully partnered with universities in over 35 countries, providing students with access to more than 100 unique destinations. This rapid expansion positions Uniclub amongst the most comprehensive study abroad agencies in Europe for semester-based freemovers.

Simultaneously maintaining the position as a highly rated Study Abroad agency in Denmark as of 2024, according to Trustpilot.com, Deni Isic attributes the success to a simple recipe:

"We don't just want to make sure that the students are motivated to study at one of our partner universities, but that they can actually can afford through scholarships and are prepared culturally"

The mission is to guide students through the process of arranging their studies abroad at no cost. The organization serves as the resource they themselves had wished existed when planning their own semester abroad. With the recent expansion, Uniclub now offers an exotic range of destinations, making it easier than ever for students to find the perfect study abroad opportunity.

Jonathan Leuba, Founder of Uniclub, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnerships and the impact they will have on students' lives:

"It's heartwarming to have gained the trust of students and universities. We really wanted to expand the possibilities for students and offer them the chance to study abroad at unique locations such as Fiji, Costa Rica, and many more. That is really unseen before in our space."

Extensive Collaborations

Uniclub has established collaborations with over 50 universities that support semester-based study abroad programs, offering individually customizable paths and lengths. In addition, Uniclub secured partnerships with more than 500 universities for full-time undergraduate and graduate degrees across En countries.

As Uniclub continues to grow and expand its network, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to support students in their pursuit of international education. With a focus on providing free, accessible guidance and resources, Uniclub is determined to become the go-to agency for students seeking semester-based freemover opportunities across the globe.

Begonia Sanchez from Curtin University, one of Uniclub's first partners, adds:

"Uniclub is a young and dynamic agency, with a great understanding of what Danish students want when looking to have a Study Abroad experience. Focused on destination and education quality, it is a pleasure to work with Deni and Jonathan"

For more information about Uniclub and its study abroad programs, students are encouraged to explore the wide range of destinations and opportunities available through the organization's extensive network of partner universities.

About Uniclub

The company was founded by two Danish students at Aarhus University, where Uniclub was born out of a personal journey and the challenges faced when their home university did not have an exchange agreement with their dream study destination. Determined to make their semester abroad a reality, they organized their own freemover stay, utilizing Danish governmental scholarships. This experience ignited a passion to assist fellow students in achieving their study abroad goals, leading to the establishment of Uniclub.

Uniclub comprehensive network of partner universities spans across continents, offering a diverse array of academic programs and cultural experiences. This extensive reach ensures that students can find a destination that aligns with their academic goals and personal interests. By removing the barriers to studying abroad, Uniclub empowers students to embark on life-changing journeys that enrich their education and broaden their horizons.

Uniclub came into being in 2020, sparked by the personal journey of two Danish students.

