Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company'), a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, reports its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2024.

Highlights for Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2024:

Revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2024 was $6,457,184 compared to $5,933,125 for the same prior year comparable period, representing an increase of 9%;

Revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 was $26,140,481 compared to $20,503,956 for the same prior year comparable period, representing an increase of 27%;

Gross margin for the three months and nine months ended May 31, 2024 was $2,725,898 and $12,591,574, respectively, compared to $2,946,985 and $9,038,682 for the same prior year comparable periods. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2024 was 42% and 48%, respectively, compared to 50% and 44% for the same prior year comparable periods;

Total comprehensive loss for the three months ended May 31, 2024 was $517,132 and total comprehensive income for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 was $3,111,840, compared to total comprehensive income of $440,963 and $2,219,853 for the same prior year comparable periods;

At May 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9,254,002, working capital of $15,826,682, no borrowed-money debt, and approximately 92.7 million shares outstanding.

Management Commentary

Doug Dyment, President and CEO, commented, "Fiscal Q3 revenue represents the highest third-quarter revenue in Gatekeeper's history. Our strong financial performance in recent quarters has allowed us to increase investment in our people and business infrastructure in alignment with our new product offerings and expected growth. We have ramped up our sales and marketing expenses by approximately 50% and during this calendar year we will be presenting our solution suite at approximately 50 industry trade shows throughout North America. We have launched several new products and established a data center for our AI-based video analytics hosted service offerings.

In the school segment, we announced $3 million in orders for Mobile Data Collectors (MDCs) and video on 1,400 school buses during the quarter. School districts are embracing our video analytics software offerings, and our sales team is focused on the importance of wirelessly connected MDCs and these offerings. We believe that interest by school districts in video analytics is quickly increasing in importance. Many customers have already installed video systems, but they now need help in analyzing that video efficiently. We believe we now have the solutions to help them with that.

In the transit segment, we announced a transit contract in Central Oregon to equip 77 transit vehicles with video and data solutions. Gatekeeper has also attended transit industry trade shows and has received notable interest in our product suite designed to meet the Federal Railroad Administration's new rule which requires the installation of video and crashworthy recording devices on all intercity passenger trains in the U.S. by 2027."

Selected Financial Information





























For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



May 31,

2024



May 31,

2023



May 31,

2024



May 31,

2023























Revenue $ 6,457,184

$ 5,933,125

$ 26,140,481

$ 20,503,956 Cost of Sales

3,731,286



2,986,140



13,548,907



11,465,274 Gross Profit

2,725,898



2,946,985



12,591,574



9,038,682 Gross Margin

42%



50%



48%



44%















Expenses

3,172,710



2,518,935



9,173,453



7,089,064















Operating Income (Loss)

(446,812 )

428,050



3,418,121



1,949,618















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ (517,132 ) $ 440,963

$ 3,111,840

$ 2,219,853 Earning (Loss) per share -













Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ 0.02



































May 31,

2024



August 31,

2023























Total Assets $ 22,790,929

$ 19,609,579























Total Liabilities

3,708,883



3,866,678























Total Shareholders' Equity $ 19,574,046

$ 15,742,901











Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024, are described in the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

