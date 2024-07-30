First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Results and Adopts Second Stock Repurchase Program

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.1 million and $2.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 respectively, as compared to $2.9 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $0.05 and $0.10, respectively, compared to $0.12 and $0.26 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Several initiatives discussed in previous releases require an update. President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "The Board of Directors has determined that a more efficient method to deliver long term shareholder value is to suspend future cash dividends at this time and utilize portions of that capital to repurchase our common stock. Since all common stock repurchases executed at a discount to tangible book are accretive to our book value, this represents a good investment and creates additional value for our shareholders. As always, we will remain disciplined and regularly assess the utilization of our capital."

"Additionally, with respect to the possible move to the Nasdaq exchange, one of the primary drivers of this initiative was the possible inclusion in a variety of indices, which had the potential of providing a heightened degree of visibility and liquidity to our stock. Certain criteria are necessary to qualify for inclusion in these indices, one of which is reaching a certain market capitalization. Presently, the Company's market cap does not meet the threshold requirement for inclusion in the index and, as such, the Board has decided to delay this initiative at this time and reevaluate it on a regular basis. It is important to add that we are now better prepared for a move to the Nasdaq exchange in the future, since, as of the end of last year, the Bank reevaluated and strengthened its internal control review process."

In connection with the stock repurchase plan, the Company adopted its second program to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock. This is the Company's second repurchase program since completing its holding company reorganization on May 31, 2023. Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be made in accordance with applicable legal requirements. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period, and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company.

Financial Highlights

Total interest income increased by $1.6 million or 9.0% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 as a result of the growth in average loans receivable year over year.

Average yield on interest earning assets increased by sixteen basis points to 5.64% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 5.42% for the second quarter of 2023.

Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 106 basis points to 4.12% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin decreased by seventy-eight basis points to 2.38% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average total assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.30% compared to 0.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 2.47% compared to 6.30% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The book value per common share was $8.19 at June 30, 2024 compared to $7.77 at June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $31.4 million or 2.2% to $1.47 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents, total investment securities and total loans receivable during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $7.4 million or 12.0% to $69.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $61.7 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in wholesale borrowings and total deposits.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $8.6 million or 0.7% to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Commercial loans and commercial real estate loans increased $4.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively, partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in small business administration loans and a $1.7 million decrease in construction loans. The allowance for credit losses increased by $452,000 to $14.9 million or 1.18% of gross loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $13.4 million or 19.4% to $82.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $69.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $19.3 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $4.7 million in total paydowns and $1.2 million in maturities of investment securities.

Total deposits were $1.11 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023. Within the components of total deposits, money market deposits increased $17.2 million, NOW and interest checking account deposits increased $17.1 million and brokered deposits increased $48.2 million, partially offset by a decrease of $60.9 million in time deposits, a $7.3 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits and a $4.9 million decrease in savings deposits.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $8.1 million or 4.4% to $175.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $184.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity was attributable to a $8.6 million reduction as a result of the successful execution of the Company's stock repurchase plan. During the first six months of 2024, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares for approximately $8.6 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.34 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income decreased by $2.3 million or 21.3% to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in funding costs as a result of the inverted yield curve where short-term rates continue to outprice medium and long-term maturities.

Total interest income increased by $1.6 million or 9.0% to $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $18.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $933,000 or 5.5% to $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $34.9 million or 2.9% to $1.25 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.21 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase of sixteen basis points in the average yield on loans to 5.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 5.62% for the same period in the prior year. In addition, the increase in interest income on loans included recovery of approximately $200,000 of past due interest on commercial real estate loans. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased $418,000 or 79.3% to $945,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $527,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of 5.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 4.48% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $28.4 million in average balances of interest-bearing deposits with banks year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased $177,000 or 33.1% to $712,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $535,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of replacing the maturities and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding corporate bonds. Average yield on investment securities increased by eighty-eight basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.83% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased $102,000 to $183,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $81,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of higher average yield on restricted stock of 8.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 4.43% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $3.9 million or 51.5% to $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of a 106 basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $125.1 million or 12.6%, to $1.12 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $991.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $103.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $22.0 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted primarily from continued higher market interest rates for over a year. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to support the loan growth and maintain adequate liquidity.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a net $300,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a net $182,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors for the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $305,000 on loans and corporate securities held-to-maturity, which was offset by a $5,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded commitments. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was appropriate at June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin decreased by seventy-eight basis points to 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 3.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily due to a significant increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities to $1.12 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $991.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was partially offset by an increase in average balance of interest earning assets of $65.5 million or 4.9% to $1.41 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.34 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets to 5.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 5.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $98,000 or 21.1% to $562,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $464,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $65,000 as a result of higher yield recorded in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $62,000 in service charges and fees, partially offset by a decrease of $29,000 in other income primarily due to a decrease in rental income of leased office space in offices owned by the Bank during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased by $159,000 or 2.2% to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $149,000 or 3.4% to $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from annual merit increases and an increase in health benefit costs year over year. Professional fees decreased by $119,000 or 20.1% to $474,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $593,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a reduction in legal services related to the formation of the holding company compared to the same period in the prior year. Data processing costs increased by $81,000 or 37.0% to $300,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $219,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of annual fee increase and additional cost related to new products and services. FDIC insurance assessment decreased $55,000 to $175,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $230,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to over-estimating the expense in the first quarter of 2024 based on the FDIC's assessment rate in place at year end 2023. Other operating expenses increased by $117,000 or 17.9% to $769,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $652,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Other expenses are primarily comprised of miscellaneous loan expense, telephone, subscriptions, software maintenance and depreciation, office supplies and computer supplies.

The Bank continues to prudently manage its non-interest expenses. The Bank has reduced its headcount of FTEs over the past 15 months from 166 to 152 by becoming more efficient in its workflow and processes as well as hiring talented staff. The Bank also recently closed its Montvale branch location and consolidated those deposit customers to the nearby branch located in Closter. The Bank has not seen significant deposit runoff due to it maintaining strong relationships with its customers. The Bank will continue to monitor its cost management and resource allocation to enhance profitability without losing the level of service that customers expect and deserve.

The income tax provision decreased by $627,000 or 68.6% to $287,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease in the income tax provision resulted primarily from a decrease in the pre-tax income year over year.

Six Months of Operations

Net interest income decreased by $4.5 million or 21.5% to $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in funding costs as a result of the inverted yield curve where short-term rates continue to outprice medium and long-term maturities.

Total interest income increased by $4.4 million or 12.9% to $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $34.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $3.4 million or 10.6% to $35.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $32.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $68.9 million or 5.8% to $1.25 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.18 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase of twenty-three basis points in the average yield on loans to 5.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 5.49% for the same period in the prior year. In addition, the increase in interest income on loans includes recovery of approximately $200,000 of past due interest on commercial real estate loans. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased $621,000 or 63.5% to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $978,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of 4.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 4.26% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $18.5 million in average balances of interest-bearing deposits with banks year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased $188,000 or 17.3% to $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of replacing the maturities and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding corporate bonds. Average yield on investment securities increased by sixty-six basis points to 3.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.82% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased $199,000 to $340,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $141,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of significantly higher average yield on restricted stock of 8.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 4.87% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $2.3 million in average restricted stock balance year over year.

Total interest expense increased by $9.0 million or 67.5% to $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $13.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of a 127 basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 2.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $142.7 million or 14.9%, to $1.10 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $957.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $95.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $47.0 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted primarily from continued higher market interest rates for over a year. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to support the loan growth and maintain adequate liquidity.

During the first six months of 2024, the Company recorded a net $308,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a net $372,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the first six months of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and corporate securities held-to-maturity of $432,000, which was offset by a $124,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded commitments. Unfunded commitment balances declined by $34.7 million during the first six months of 2024 compared to the year-end 2023, which resulted in recording a reversal in provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was appropriate at June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin decreased by eighty-five basis points to 2.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 3.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily attributable to a significant increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 2.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities to $1.10 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $957.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets $1.40 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.31 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as an increase of thirty basis points on the yield of average interest earning assets to 5.59% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 5.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $378,000 or 25.8% to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income resulted primarily from a decrease in BOLI income of $379,000 or 44.6% to $470,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $849,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in BOLI income resulted from a one-time benefit received on the Bank's investment in BOLI during the first six months of 2023. Services charges and fees increased $65,000 and other income decreased $64,000 in during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased by $458,000 or 3.3% to $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $382,000 or 4.4% to $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from annual merit increases, replacing staff at higher compensation levels and an increase in health benefit costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $225,000 or 11.0% to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to a decrease in other real estate owned expenses ("OREO") and service contract costs. Professional fees decreased by $84,000 or 8.0% to $970,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of reduction in legal services related to the formation of the Holding Company. Data processing costs increased by $148,000 or 33.9% to $585,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $437,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of annual fee increase and additional cost related to new products and services. FDIC assessment increased by $91,000 or 32.6% to $370,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $279,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to overall higher deposit insurance assessment rate in effect during the first six months of 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023. Other expenses increased by $205,000 or 15.6% to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Other expenses are primarily comprised of miscellaneous loan expense, telephone, subscriptions, software maintenance and depreciation, office supplies and computer supplies. There was no loss on valuation of OREO for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a loss on sale of OREO of $59,000 recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.3 million or 66.2% to $668,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in the income tax provision resulted primarily from a decrease in earnings before income taxes of $5.3 million or 64.6%, to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 22.9% as compared to 24.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $452,000 or 3.1% to $14.9 million or 1.18% of gross loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 and $18.8 million or 1.53% of gross loans at June 30, 2023. During the first six months of 2024, the Company added a $384,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and recovered $68,000 in previously charged-off loans. Changes in the allowance for credit losses are calculated and adjusted quarterly and accordingly, relative to loan growth and quantitatively measured asset quality metrics.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $15.3 million or 1.21% of gross loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to $18.4 million or 1.47% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 and $15.7 million or 1.28% of gross loans at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans decreased by $3.1 million or 16.8% from December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 97.8% of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 78.8% and 119.2% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,""expect," "intend," "plan," "project,""seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should,""will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 June 30,

2023 Amount % Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 1,875 $ 1,745 $ 1,532 $ 130 7.4 % $ 343 22.4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 67,236 59,979 72,591 7,257 12.1 % (5,355 ) -7.4 % Total cash and cash equivalents 69,111 61,724 74,123 7,387 12.0 % (5,012 ) -6.8 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 8,338 9,537 11,566 (1,199 ) -12.6 % (3,228 ) -27.9 % Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 74,183 59,551 61,719 14,632 24.6 % 12,464 20.2 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (74 ) (26 ) - (48 ) 184.6 % (74 ) N/A Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 74,109 59,525 61,719 14,584 24.5 % 12,390 20.1 % Total investment securities 82,447 69,062 73,285 13,385 19.4 % 9,162 12.5 % Restricted stock 8,673 7,169 6,719 1,504 21.0 % 1,954 29.1 % Loans receivable 1,260,236 1,251,227 1,228,451 9,009 0.7 % 31,785 2.6 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,922 ) (14,470 ) (18,763 ) (452 ) 3.1 % 3,841 -20.5 % Net loans receivable 1,245,314 1,236,757 1,209,688 8,557 0.7 % 35,626 2.9 % Premises and equipment, net 15,712 15,861 15,864 (149 ) -0.9 % (152 ) -1.0 % Right-of-use asset 9,286 9,498 9,707 (212 ) -2.2 % (421 ) -4.3 % Accrued interest receivable 5,838 5,632 5,336 206 3.7 % 502 9.4 % Bank owned life insurance 26,227 25,757 25,360 470 1.8 % 867 3.4 % Deferred tax asset, net 2,996 2,947 4,181 49 1.7 % (1,185 ) -28.3 % Other assets 1,913 1,692 1,740 221 13.1 % 173 9.9 % Total assets $ 1,467,517 $ 1,436,099 $ 1,426,003 $ 31,418 2.2 % $ 41,514 2.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 147,184 $ 154,503 $ 180,836 $ (7,319 ) -4.7 % $ (33,652 ) -18.6 % Interest-bearing 959,975 943,295 913,147 16,680 1.8 % 46,828 5.1 % Total Deposits 1,107,159 1,097,798 1,093,983 9,361 0.9 % 13,176 1.2 % Borrowings 160,000 130,000 120,000 30,000 23.1 % 40,000 33.3 % Accrued interest payable 2,135 2,008 1,592 127 6.3 % 543 34.1 % Lease liability 9,996 10,161 10,311 (165 ) -1.6 % (315 ) -3.1 % Other liabilities 12,294 12,136 15,237 158 1.3 % (2,943 ) -19.3 % Total liabilities 1,291,584 1,252,103 1,241,123 39,481 3.2 % 50,461 4.1 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; non issued - - - - N/A - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - - N/A - N/A Additional paid-in capital 89,011 88,941 88,650 70 0.1 % 361 0.4 % Retained earnings 102,688 102,219 96,553 469 0.5 % 6,135 6.4 % Treasury stock (15,541 ) (6,964 ) - (8,577 ) 123.2 % (15,541 ) N/A Accumulated other comprehensive loss (225 ) (200 ) (323 ) (25 ) 12.5 % 98 -30.3 % Total stockholders' equity 175,933 183,996 184,880 (8,063 ) -4.4 % (8,947 ) -4.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,467,517 $ 1,436,099 $ 1,426,003 $ 31,418 2.2 % $ 41,514 2.9 % Shares issued 23,867,490 23,856,990 23,788,990 Shares outstanding 21,488,591 22,830,559 23,788,990 Treasury shares 2,378,899 1,026,431 -

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 17,953 $ 17,020 $ 933 5.5 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 64 94 (30 ) -31.9 % Held-to-maturity 648 441 207 46.9 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 945 527 418 79.3 % Restricted stock dividends 183 81 102 125.9 % Total interest and dividend income 19,793 18,163 1,630 9.0 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,539 5,905 3,634 61.5 % Borrowings 1,912 1,655 257 15.5 % Total interest expense 11,451 7,560 3,891 51.5 % Net interest income 8,342 10,603 (2,261 ) -21.3 % Provision for credit losses 260 251 9 3.6 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (5 ) (69 ) 64 -92.8 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 45 - 45 N/A Total provision for credit losses 300 182 118 64.8 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,042 10,421 (2,379 ) -22.8 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 229 167 62 37.1 % Bank owned life insurance income 236 171 65 38.0 % Other income 97 126 (29 ) -23.0 % Total non-interest income 562 464 98 21.1 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,487 4,338 149 3.4 % Occupancy and equipment expense 913 940 (27 ) -2.9 % Advertising and marketing 112 99 13 13.1 % Professional fees 474 593 (119 ) -20.1 % Data processing expense 300 219 81 37.0 % FDIC insurance assessment 175 230 (55 ) -23.9 % Other operating expenses 769 652 117 17.9 % Total non-interest expenses 7,230 7,071 159 2.2 % Income before income taxes 1,374 3,814 (2,440 ) -64.0 % Income tax provision 287 914 (627 ) -68.6 % Net income $ 1,087 $ 2,900 $ (1,813 ) -62.5 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ (0.07 ) -58.3 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.05 0.12 (0.07 ) -58.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 21,640,844 23,787,765 (2,146,921 ) -9.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 21,897,668 24,070,080 (2,172,412 ) -9.0 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount % nterest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 35,631 $ 32,202 $ 3,429 10.6 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 132 194 (62 ) -32.0 % Held-to-maturity 1,142 892 250 28.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,599 978 621 63.5 % Restricted stock dividends 340 141 199 141.1 % Total interest and dividend income 38,844 34,407 4,437 12.9 % Interest expense: Deposits 18,591 10,781 7,810 72.4 % Borrowings 3,671 2,507 1,164 46.4 % Total interest expense 22,262 13,288 8,974 67.5 % Net interest income 16,582 21,119 (4,537 ) -21.5 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 384 760 (376 ) -49.5 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (124 ) (388 ) 264 -68.0 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 48 - 48 N/A Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 308 372 (64 ) -17.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,274 20,747 (4,473 ) -21.6 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 420 355 65 18.3 % Bank owned life insurance income 470 849 (379 ) -44.6 % Other income 195 259 (64 ) -24.7 % Total non-interest income 1,085 1,463 (378 ) -25.8 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,989 8,607 382 4.4 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,825 2,050 (225 ) -11.0 % Advertising and marketing 190 190 - 0.0 % Professional fees 970 1,054 (84 ) -8.0 % Data processing expense 585 437 148 33.9 % FDIC insurance assessment 370 279 91 32.6 % Loss on valuation of OREO - 59 (59 ) -100.0 % Other operating expenses 1,518 1,313 205 15.6 % Total non-interest expenses 14,447 13,989 458 3.3 % Income before income taxes 2,912 8,221 (5,309 ) -64.6 % Income tax provision 668 1,975 (1,307 ) -66.2 % Net income $ 2,244 $ 6,246 $ (4,002 ) -64.1 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ (0.16 ) -61.5 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.10 0.26 $ (0.16 ) -61.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 22,120,577 23,786,634 (1,666,057 ) -7.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 22,377,401 24,068,949 (1,691,548 ) -7.0 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 75,520 $ 945 5.03 % $ 47,152 $ 527 4.48 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 8,515 64 3.01 % 12,426 94 3.03 % Held-to-maturity 68,194 648 3.80 % 63,245 441 2.79 % Total investment securities 76,709 712 3.71 % 75,671 535 2.83 % Restricted stock 8,474 183 8.64 % 7,320 81 4.43 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 469 2 1.72 % 283 2 2.83 % Home equity loans 2,965 60 8.13 % 3,588 62 6.93 % Construction loans 110,515 2,423 8.67 % 110,095 2,306 8.29 % Commercial loans 34,825 647 7.35 % 37,806 735 7.69 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,060,086 14,166 5.29 % 1,018,340 13,174 5.12 % Residential mortgage loans 14,618 179 4.92 % 15,508 186 4.81 % SBA loans 26,147 476 7.21 % 29,112 555 7.54 % Total loans receivable 1,249,625 17,953 5.78 % 1,214,732 17,020 5.62 % Total interest-earning assets 1,410,328 19,793 5.64 % 1,344,875 18,163 5.42 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,452 ) (18,569 ) Cash and due from bank 1,959 1,687 Other assets 60,030 60,375 Total non-interest-earning assets 47,537 43,493 Total assets $ 1,457,865 $ 1,388,368 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 48,715 $ 198 1.63 % $ 45,721 $ 91 0.80 % NOW accounts 43,133 378 3.52 % 27,526 34 0.50 % Money market accounts 228,306 2,042 3.60 % 178,060 1,084 2.44 % Savings accounts 27,184 26 0.38 % 44,425 38 0.34 % Certificates of deposit 495,512 5,461 4.43 % 553,295 4,533 3.29 % Brokered CDs 118,037 1,434 4.89 % 8,679 125 5.78 % Borrowings 155,720 1,912 4.94 % 133,765 1,655 4.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,116,607 $ 11,451 4.12 % 991,471 $ 7,560 3.06 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 142,030 186,372 Other liabilities 22,003 25,995 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 164,033 212,367 Shareholders' equity 177,225 184,530 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,457,865 $ 1,388,368 Net interest spread 1.52 % 2.36 % Net interest margin $ 8,342 2.38 % $ 10,603 3.16 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 64,829 $ 1,599 4.99 % $ 46,345 $ 978 4.26 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 8,784 132 3.00 % 12,900 194 3.01 % Held-to-maturity 64,462 1,142 3.54 % 64,192 892 2.78 % Total investment securities 73,246 1,274 3.48 % 77,092 1,086 2.82 % Restricted stock 8,126 340 8.37 % 5,792 141 4.87 % Loans: Consumer loans 421 4 1.91 % 277 5 3.64 % Home equity loans 2,957 119 8.09 % 3,750 125 6.72 % Construction loans 112,958 4,952 8.67 % 106,872 4,628 8.61 % Commercial loans 35,509 1,382 7.70 % 39,480 1,494 7.53 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,058,072 27,832 5.20 % 988,599 24,517 4.93 % Residential mortgage loans 14,746 353 4.84 % 15,589 371 4.80 % SBA loans 27,092 989 7.22 % 28,312 1,062 7.46 % Loans Held for Sale - - N/A - - N/A Total loans 1,251,755 35,631 5.72 % 1,182,879 32,202 5.49 % Total interest-earning assets 1,397,956 38,844 5.59 % 1,312,108 34,407 5.29 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,469 ) (18,186 ) Cash and due from bank 1,932 1,720 Other assets 59,983 61,327 Total non-interest-earning assets 47,446 44,861 Total assets $ 1,445,402 $ 1,356,969 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 51,071 $ 422 1.66 % $ 47,227 $ 179 0.76 % NOW accounts 40,613 700 3.47 % 29,003 64 0.44 % Money market accounts 219,353 3,790 3.47 % 178,993 1,903 2.14 % Savings accounts 28,165 55 0.39 % 49,997 83 0.33 % Certificates of deposit 500,886 10,927 4.39 % 544,986 8,427 3.12 % Brokered CDs 110,125 2,697 4.92 % 4,364 125 5.77 % Borrowings 149,637 3,671 4.93 % 102,623 2,507 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,099,850 $ 22,262 4.07 % 957,193 $ 13,288 2.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 142,677 189,990 Other liabilities 22,647 26,306 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 165,324 216,296 Shareholders' equity 180,228 183,480 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,445,402 $ 1,356,969 Net interest spread 1.52 % 2.49 % Net interest margin $ 16,582 2.39 % $ 21,119 3.24 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except share data) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 19,793 $ 19,050 $ 18,964 $ 18,710 $ 18,163 Interest expense 11,451 10,811 10,183 9,217 7,560 Net interest income 8,342 8,239 8,781 9,493 10,603 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 300 7 (5,698 ) 600 182 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 8,042 8,232 14,479 8,893 10,421 Non-interest income 562 522 506 378 464 Non-interest expense 7,230 7,217 7,005 7,038 7,071 Income before income tax expense 1,374 1,537 7,980 2,233 3,814 Income tax expense 287 381 2,146 536 914 Net income $ 1,087 $ 1,156 $ 5,834 $ 1,697 $ 2,900 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.12 Earnings per share - diluted 0.05 0.05 0.25 0.07 0.12 Cash dividends declared - 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Book value at period end 8.19 8.13 8.06 7.80 7.77 Shares outstanding at period end 21,489 22,146 22,831 23,777 23,789 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 21,641 22,600 22,969 23,787 23,788 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,898 22,930 23,272 24,116 24,070 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,467,517 $ 1,452,419 $ 1,436,099 $ 1,428,973 $ 1,426,003 Investement securities, available-for-sale 8,338 8,758 9,537 10,703 11,566 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 74,109 61,483 59,525 61,234 61,719 Total loans 1,260,236 1,244,357 1,251,227 1,263,918 1,228,451 Allowance for credit losses (14,922 ) (14,628 ) (14,470 ) (19,562 ) (18,763 ) Total deposits 1,107,159 1,105,161 1,097,798 1,112,406 1,093,983 Shareholders' equity 175,933 179,963 183,996 185,486 184,880 Common cash dividends - 904 952 952 951 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.30 % 0.32 % 1.62 % 0.47 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 2.47 % 2.54 % 12.80 % 3.63 % 6.30 % Dividend payout ratio 0.00 % 78.21 % 16.32 % 56.09 % 32.79 % Net interest margin 2.38 % 2.39 % 2.51 % 2.73 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio 81.19 % 82.37 % 75.43 % 71.30 % 63.51 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 1.99 % 2.03 % 1.94 % 1.96 % 2.01 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 1.21 % 1.53 % 1.47 % 1.24 % 1.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.04 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.10 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 97.76 % 76.77 % 78.82 % 124.32 % 119.25 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.55 % 1.53 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % -0.03 % 0.02 % -0.02 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 112.48 % 111.27 % 111.66 % 110.92 % 109.49 % Average loans to average deposits 113.30 % 115.79 % 112.57 % 111.97 % 115.19 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.99 % 12.39 % 12.81 % 12.98 % 12.96 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.67 % 15.33 % 15.71 % 15.58 % 15.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.48 % 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.32 % 14.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 13.48 % 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.32 % 14.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.08 % 12.58 % 12.88 % 13.05 % 13.34 %

