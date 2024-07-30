New Hope Network: 27th Annual NBJ Summit Will Feature Transparent Climate Labeling by HowGood

Climate labels on dining menu options will drive unprecedented awareness of the event's carbon footprint and empower attendees to make climate-oriented decisions.

The 27th Annual NBJ Summit, hosted by the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) and New Hope Network, is set to feature climate labels on all dining menu options. The transparent carbon footprint labels will be calculated by HowGood, a leading sustainability intelligence platform, and will provide attendees with unparalleled insight into the environmental impact of their food choices. The initiative underscores the summit's commitment to reducing carbon impact and comes amidst a growing call for event organizers to embrace sustainability.

With more than a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) linked to food production, using climate labeling to drive more sustainable food consumption can have an outsized effect on total climate impact. HowGood's climate labels will bring granular insight to each food item's carbon footprint, displaying the greenhouse gas emissions from cradle-to-shelf.







"At Informa Markets, sustainability is a key driver surrounding the event experience that we pride ourselves in offering to our audiences. It is our goal to ensure choices are always simplified and transparent so that guests are informed and have access to the most innovative data available as they navigate decisions from what to eat on-site to which brands to house on their shelves, to which travel options offset the most carbon impact," says Shelley Sapsin, Vice President, Market Integrity at New Hope Network. "We aim to always be at the forefront of this type of thinking in how we guide the integration of eco practices in the balance of everyday working life. In partnership with businesses like HowGood, we are empowering environmental stewards as leaders of the natural products industry."

In an environment of increased scrutiny and oversight of sustainability communications, event organizers are under pressure to ensure public-facing claims adhere to the highest quality standards. HowGood's product carbon footprinting model is certified by the Carbon Trust and aligns to globally recognized standards including the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067. The carbon footprints displayed at NBJ will draw from HowGood's database of over 90,000 emission factors, including granular detail down to the underlying crop and source location level for every ingredient.?

"HowGood's goal for nearly two decades has been to empower decision-makers with holistic, transparent sustainability data," says Rachel Calomeni, SVP of Growth and Innovation at HowGood. "That has meant enabling food manufacturers with insights into carbon reduction opportunities, supporting retailers in curating low-impact product assortments, and countless other world-changing efforts. Today, we are so pleased to be partnering with the NBJ Summit to bring next-level carbon transparency to a unique group of industry leaders."

HowGood's partnership with the NBJ Summit follows the Company's recent work with NBJ's parent company, New Hope Network, and its product discovery platform, Beacon Discovery . HowGood provides all food CPGs within the Beacon Discovery platform with a sustainability estimate assessing every product on eight key metrics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Biodiversity, Processing, Blue Water Usage, Labor Risk, Land Use, Soil Health, and Animal Welfare.?

This year's NBJ Summit will start on July 29 and conclude on August 1. For more information and to register for the event, please visit here .?

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity, and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About HowGood

HowGood is an independent research company and SaaS Sustainability Intelligence platform with the world's largest database on food product sustainability. With more than 90,000 agricultural emissions factors, HowGood helps leading brands, suppliers, retailers and restaurants to measure, reduce, and communicate their environmental and social impact. Through in-depth, ingredient-level insights into factors like greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, labor risk, animal welfare, and other key impacts, HowGood's data power strategic decision-making for the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of sustainable products.

