trivago N.V.: trivago Deepens Partnership With Ai-Driven Tech Platform Holisto

July 30, 2024 - Düsseldorf, Germany - trivago, a leading global hotel search platform, is pleased to announce their strategic investment in Holisto, an AI-driven travel tech platform that serves as a hotel rate aggregator and white-label booking engine provider. With this investment, trivago aims to expand "trivago Book & Go" to all its advertising partners enhancing conversion rates and user consistency in the booking experience. The initiative is also aimed at capturing price-savvy travelers and simplifying its core metasearch experience.

In recent months, trivago has intensified its focus to retain price-savvy users of its platform through continuously enhancing their core product and introducing new functionalities to better meet their needs. The investment represents a significant strategic step forward for trivago, which plans to leverage Holisto's technology and set deeper synergies to better optimize the aggregation of hotel rates from a broad network of select suppliers.

"The investment and stronger partnership will allow us to offer "trivago Book & Go" to all our advertising partners. Our goal is to provide a more consistent booking experience for our users and help our advertising partners to drive conversions. Holistos' footprint in rate optimization and price accuracy is best in class. Their team is leveraging AI to optimize rate exposure and dynamic pricing, delivering tangible value to travelers. We are impressed by their tech teams and expansion in recent years." says Johannes Thomas, CEO of trivago.

The news marks an important milestone in trivago's long and successful collaboration with Holisto. In 2022, the two businesses partnered on "trivago Book & Go," a trivago-branded booking channel, which successfully increased conversion rates and Holisto's market share on trivago. Through this partnership the co-branded booking funnel will enable trivago's partners to convert more 'lookers' into bookers and create a more consistent experience on trivago. trivago also plans to extend exclusive deal offerings to signed-on members, incentivizing them to choose trivago over other search engines. Holisto's competitive rates will be a valuable asset in providing more tailored deals to these core users.

"We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with trivago, leveraging Holisto technology to enhance their booking experience and entire marketplace. This collaboration will allow us to showcase our capabilities and drive value to travelers across trivago's global platform." adds Eran Shust, CEO of Holisto.

Founded in 2015, Holisto continues to be led by its founders and operates independently. The team comprises about 250 people working from its headquarters in Israel and in other global locations. Holisto's strategy has been focused on the US market, where it has shown consistent growth and become a relevant player in the travel space. The team has developed a robust tech platform that leverages advanced AI and ML algorithms to optimize the real-time aggregation of hotel rates. They use caching and behavioral pattern learning to reduce the need for frequent direct supplier queries, addressing industry challenges like API call limitations and slow response times. This technological approach not only improves operational efficiency but also ensures that Holisto offers highly competitive and accurate pricing.

