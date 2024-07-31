Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") held on July 29, 2024. A total of 29,529,295 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.36% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Votes For

% For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at three 29,529,295

100.00% 0 0.00%

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gilmour Clausen 28,629,295 96.95% 900,000 3.05% Letitia Wong 29,529,295 100.00% 0 0.00% Joseph Longpre 29,529,295 100.00% 0 0.00%

The Company reports shareholders reappointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP 29,529,295 100.00% 0 0.00%

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's Share Option Plan:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of Share Option Plan 29,529,295 99.92% 25,000 0.08%

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company which was in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral property assets, principally in Mexico. The Company has since sold or relinquished its interests in four Mexican mineral properties and is undergoing a strategic review process, which includes capitalizing on the value of the Company as a clean listed shell with modest cash and cash flow. Following the completion of an option agreement in 2020 where the Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo for a total of US $2,150,000 over three years, Plata Latina currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. The Company also was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218331

SOURCE: Plata Latina Minerals Corporation