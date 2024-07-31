Global leading IT company FPT Software announced that its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong, has been listed on the 2024-2025 Artificial Intelligence 150 (AI150) list by Constellation Research, recognizing leaders pioneering AI transformation efforts around the globe. The Chief AI Officer is the only executive from a Southeast Asian enterprise to be named to this elite list.

2024-2025 Artificial Intelligence 150 (AI150) is an inaugural initiative by Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley and one of the world's leaders in digital transformation and disruptive technology consulting. The AI150 celebrates top global executives leading AI transformation efforts globally, across multiple industries, and in various roles including Chief AI Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.

The selection process lasts six months, from nomination by industry leaders to extensive reference checks for real projects, leadership, mentorship abilities, and standing among colleagues and peer groups. Each leader on the AI150 demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of how the world is responding to artificial intelligence and how new technologies can be leveraged for future innovation.

The accolade is a testament to Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong and FPT Software's commitment to being a pioneer, practitioner, and advocate for the acceleration of Intelligence Transformation while using AI to address key business and technology challenges of global enterprises. Others featured in the 2024-2025 list include executives from global technology leaders like SAP, Adobe, Google, Intel, Facebook, and Microsoft, as well as Fortune 500 enterprises such as Ford Motor, United Airlines, TotalEnergies, Merck, and Schneider Electric.

FPT Software and its parent company, FPT Corporation, have over a decade of experience in the research and development of AI solutions since the establishment of its first AI Research Lab in 2019, serving as a comprehensive research, development, and learning facility for 20,000 tech personnel. In his role, Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong heads a robust global AI Center that drives AI research and industrial application for FPT Software's global clients, strategizing AI integration, fostering innovation, boosting productivity, and ensuring ethical AI practices. He played an instrumental role in FPT Corporation's global partnerships with leading AI players such as NVIDIA, Mila, Landing AI, AITOMATIC, and the recent founding membership of the AI Alliance led by IBM and Meta.

"At FPT Software, we believe AI is not just about algorithms; it's about transforming organizations, industries, and people's lives. We are committed to expanding our AI ecosystems and embedding AI and Generative AI into all of our solutions and services, as this technology will fundamentally transform everything in business and our society," said Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong. "It is my pleasure to be recognized in this esteemed list, and I look forward to engaging with Constellation Research and the AI150 community to participate in global conversations and research studies on AI and business transformation."

"In the Age of AI, we can expect AI to be infused in every part of the business. This rapidly evolving field has pioneers, policy shapers, and practitioners that will transform industries," noted R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The AI150 is our attempt of identifying a small slice of the innovators and change agents that are making substantial contributions to the advancement of this revolution."

In addition to his work with FPT Software, Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong is a decorated scholar with a PhD/EngD from the University of Tokyo, majoring in AI. He also made significant contributions to AI research at Hitachi in Japan and the Mila, Quebec AI Institute in Canada.

