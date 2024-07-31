Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - ANB Canada Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). A copy of the Annual Filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As previously disclosed in the Corporation's press releases dated May 2, 2024, May 8, 2024 and May 24, 2024, the Corporation is currently subject to a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") imposed by the Ontario Securities Commission, prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Corporation in Canada.

The Corporation expects that its interim financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Interim Filings" and together with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings"), which were not filed by the May 30, 2024 filing deadline, will now be filed no later than August 6, 2024.

With today's filing of the Annual Filings, the Corporation expects that the FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Interim Filings are filed. The Corporation will issue a further press release when the FFCTO has been revoked.

About the Business

The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter ("OTC") sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug and Mass marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.

Notice on forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, including without limitation, statements regarding the finalization and filing of the Required Filings and the duration of the FFCTO. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known an unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including risks affecting the Corporation, economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

