Larry L. Hillblom Foundation Awards $127,500 in Scholarships and Grants to Outstanding Students

The Larry L. Hillblom Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Larry Hillblom Memorial Scholarship and the Larry Hillblom Vocational Grant. These awards, totaling $127,500, are presented to exceptional students in recognition of their academic achievements and dedication to their future careers.

Larry Hillblom Memorial Scholarship

The prestigious Larry Hillblom Memorial Scholarship, amounting to $75,000, has been awarded to three outstanding students:

Wren Wilson

Addison Murguia

Jiselle Moya

Each recipient will receive $25,000 to support their higher education pursuits. The scholarship honors the legacy of Larry Hillblom , co-founder of DHL Worldwide Express and a passionate advocate for education and innovation. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, leadership qualities, and a commitment to their communities.

Larry Hillblom Vocational Grant

In addition, the Larry Hillblom Vocational Grant, totaling $52,500, has been awarded to seven talented seniors from Kingsburg High School . Each recipient will receive $7,500 to support their vocational training and career development. The 2024 recipients are:

Anthony Hernandez

Sullivan Phela

Juan Castellanos

Bentley Miller

Amador Rebollera

Marciano Villasenor

Jalissa Arevalo

The vocational grant reflects Larry Hillblom's dedication to fostering practical skills and career readiness among young people, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed in their chosen fields.

A Commitment to Education and Community

The Larry L. Hillblom Foundation continues to honor Larry Hillblom's legacy by supporting educational initiatives that empower the next generation of leaders and professionals. "We are thrilled to support these exceptional students as they pursue their academic and vocational goals," said Peter J. Donnici, president of the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation. "Larry believed in the power of education to transform lives and communities, and these awards are a testament to his enduring commitment to excellence and opportunity."

About Larry Hillblom

Larry Hillblom was a pioneering entrepreneur and philanthropist best known as the co-founder of DHL Worldwide Express. His visionary leadership revolutionized the logistics industry, transforming DHL into a global leader in express delivery services. Beyond his remarkable business achievements, Larry was deeply committed to education, innovation, and community development. Through his generous philanthropic efforts, he supported numerous initiatives aimed at advancing scientific research, fostering educational opportunities, and improving the quality of life for individuals around the world. The Larry L. Hillblom Foundation continues to honor his legacy by empowering future generations and driving meaningful change in society.

About the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation

The Larry L. Hillblom Foundation, established in memory of Larry Hillblom , is dedicated to advancing education, scientific research, and community development. Through generous grants and scholarships, the foundation supports initiatives that foster innovation, enhance educational opportunities, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.

For more information about the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation and its programs, please visit www.llhf.org .

