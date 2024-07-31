The Chinese manufacturer's new battery energy storage system consists of an inverter ranging in size from 5 kW to 13 kW and a storage system of 10 kWh to 30 kWh. Up to five units can be connected in parallel. Chinese battery supplier Weiheng Ecactus has introduced a new three-phase high-voltage hybrid all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS). Dubbed the Agave TH, the BESS consists of an inverter ranging in size from 5 kW to 13 kW and a storage system of 10 kWh to 30 kWh. In addition, the system includes a power control unit and an optional heating module that reportedly offers a wide operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...