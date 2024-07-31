Libra Energy has unveiled its first major Australian renewables project, announcing plans to build an 850 MW / 3,400 MWh battery energy storage system in southeast Queensland to help soak up excess solar energy and stabilise the grid supply and demand during peak hours. From pv magazine Australia Queensland-based Libra Energy has announced the development applications for the Bremer Battery Project - an 850 MW, four-hour battery energy storage system being developed near Ipswich in the state's southeast - have been submitted to planning authorities for approval. The Bremer project originally ...

