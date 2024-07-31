The 147MW/588MWh Rosamund Central battery energy storage project in Kern County, California, is paired with a 192 MW solar farm, which was completed in 2020. From ESS News Independent power producer Clearway Energy has flipped the switch on the 147 MW Rosamond Central Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Kern County, California. The project represents Clearway's latest investment in its nearly 850 MW BESS portfolio in operation and construction. Rosamond Central BESS comprises four-hour lithium-ion batteries and is located adjacent to Clearway's 192 MW Rosamond Central solar farm, which was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...