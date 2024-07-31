True, the only tech and data-first global executive talent platform, announced today it has welcomed Leticia Llordén, a new partner based in Madrid, Spain. She specializes in placing C-Suite executives and advising leaders on a variety of organizational challenges.

Leticia will establish the firm's on-the-ground presence in Spain alongside veteran True partner, Maitane Serna. Maitane has been working over several years across Spain and southern Europe with VC and PE-backed high-growth companies, both locally and internationally.

"Leticia and Maitane will provide a fresh perspective for True clients, powered by our technology and consultative, data-centric approach to search and leadership advisory services," said Sam McGrath, GM, EMEA APAC, True Search. "Their combined efforts will allow us to deliver a best-in-class executive talent experience for clients across all asset classes and industries throughout Spain."

Before joining True, Leticia dedicated her expertise to executive search and leadership advisory at Egon Zehnder, collaborating with clients across diverse sectors, notably in the Financial Services space. In addition to her 20 years of industry experience and placing executive talent, she guided clients through various challenges including developmental coaching, management assessments, and succession planning. Through her tenure at Goldman Sachs, Leticia also brings an impressive depth of direct industry expertise in investment banking and capital markets. She holds a degree in business administration from ICADE and an Executive MBA from IE Business School, and is also a Meyler Campbell business coach.

"I'm excited to be part of the industry's evolution and extend the value of True's unmatched talent intelligence to Spanish clients and those expanding into the Iberian market," Leticia said. "Many companies and leaders will benefit from True's approach to executive search and talent management, which is unlike any firm operating in Spain."

True's expansion into Spain is the most recent representation of their continued commitment to delivering premier talent solutions to clients worldwide. Most recently, True launched a Sustainability practice in EMEA APAC, added global industry experts in fast-growing spaces like Life Sciences, and expanded leadership efforts in APAC.

ABOUT TRUE

True is a global talent management platform renowned for executive search excellence. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years of industry data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. Products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), AboveBoard (inclusive executive community), and Jopwell (diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

