Systasy Bioscience Announces Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical



31.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Systasy Bioscience Announces Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Munich, Germany, 31 July 2024 - Systasy Bioscience GmbH, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the discovery and development of new drugs, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono) for identifying new therapeutic targets for neurological disorders. Leveraging its expertise in pathway-based drug discovery, Systasy will work closely with Ono to apply its proprietary DNA barcoding technologies, pathwayProfiler and targetFinder, to identify and validate new therapeutic targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will have worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any pharmaceutical products that Ono will generate using identified therapeutic targets, disease models and assays from the collaboration. As part of the agreement, Systasy Bioscience will receive research fees and success-based milestone payments from Ono. "We are excited to partner with Ono, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation. This collaboration underscores our unique capabilities in uncovering signaling networks in patient-derived disease models using highly multiplexed pathway screens," said Dr. Sven Wichert, CEO and co-founder of Systasy Bioscience GmbH. "With a deep insight into disease mechanisms, we are able to identify new targets, and ultimately find new treatment options for patients. We are committed to advance drug discovery and address the unmet medical need in complex mental disorders." About Systasy Bioscience GmbH Systasy Bioscience GmbH is a provider of patient-centric innovative solutions for drug discovery and development with a focus on disorders of the brain. The company leverages highly multiplexed pathway activity screens and patient-derived human disease models to understand complex disease pathways. Systasy's technology enables insights across the drug discovery pipeline, from the identification of novel targets and combinatorial drug screening to patient stratification. In addition, the Company offers viral tropism profiling for gene therapy development. Founded in 2012, Systasy Bioscience GmbH is committed to conquering even the most challenging diseases through scientific excellence and collaboration. For more information, please visit https://systasy.de . Contact Information Systasy Bioscience GmbH

Dr. Sven Wichert, CEO

Email: wichert@systasy.de

https://systasy.de Media contact:

MC Services AG

Dr. Regina Lutz / Katja Arnold

Tel.: +49 (0)89 210 228 0

E-Mail: systasy@mc-services.eu



