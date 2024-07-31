Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One 2024 Annual General & Special Meeting

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to again remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

Further to our press release dated July 25, 2024, shareholders who wish to participate in the AGSM are invited to call in to the meeting using the conference call information included below. The Company has added a Zoom meeting in order to better facilitate both the AGSM and the question and answer session immediately following the AGSM. For those participants who wish to ask questions of Management, please use the Zoom link as questions cannot be asked using the conference call information. Management will be discussing market conditions and accomplishments of the Company from the past year and taking related questions from participants.

Materials for the AGSM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of July 1, 2024, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While shareholder voting closed at 1:30pm Pacific time on July 30, 2024, you can still vote by proxy at the AGSM as per the instructions included in the meeting materials.

Zoom / Conference call August 1, 2024, at 1:30pm Pacific Time

Zoom

Webinar ID: 971 5668 0076

Passcode: 993351

https://zoom.us/j/97156680076?pwd=J5XfAhW0xWm1Ua3Y3EjTxLy88hWPHH.1

Conference Line

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-866-811-9555

International callers: +1-647-427-7632

Conference Passcode: 7478017 #

Please call in 5 minutes in advance of the meeting.

###



About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

