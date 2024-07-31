HEALWELL's subsidiary, Intrahealth, announces a $9 million partnership with the New Zealand Department of Corrections over a 7-year agreement to improve offender healthcare through the delivery of a new patient management system.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX, OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Intrahealth, a leading technology solutions provider specializing in electronic health records, has partnered with the New Zealand Department of Corrections to improve offender healthcare through the delivery of a new patient management system.

Dorian Prior, President of Intrahealth, commented, "Intrahealth technologies will provide the New Zealand Department of Corrections with a patient management system that meets their specific needs in the prison context, outside of what we traditionally see in the community. The new patient management system will improve operational efficiency by automating tasks, reducing paperwork and simplifying processes, freeing up the health team to focus on providing quality patient care. The system also features advanced security protocols and regular audits, ensuring the confidentiality of private medical information."

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in prisoner healthcare record management, introducing innovative systems designed to enhance medical care and streamline operations within prisons. Under the terms of the agreement, the New Zealand Department of Corrections is allocating $9 million over a 7-year period.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About Department of Corrections - Ara Poutama Aotearoa

Corrections employs approximately 10,000 people working in communities and prisons to help people make positive changes in their lives and keep New Zealand communities safe. The majority of Corrections staff work on the frontline as corrections officers, probation officers, case managers, nurses, instructors, programme facilitators, psychologists, community work supervisors, and in many other roles. For more information about the Department of Corrections - Ara Poutama Aotearoa, please visit their website: https://www.corrections.govt.nz

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit healwell.ai.

About Intrahealth

Intrahealth, a HEALWELL company, is a pioneering force in healthcare technology, specializing in the development and implementation of state-of-the-art electronic health record solutions. With a relentless commitment to advancing patient care, Intrahealth empowers healthcare providers, institutions, and governments with innovative digital tools designed to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes. Intrahealth brings significant experience to the corrections environment with its solutions used across Corrections Victoria and Corrective Services Western Australia. For more information about Intrahealth, please visit our official website. https://intrahealth.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the new patient management system and the funds to be invested into the partnership by Corrections. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "position", "growth", "future", "opportunity", "potential", "improve", "expect", "intend", "create" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these term. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to fulfill its obligations to, and to maintain and grow its relationships with, its customers and commercial partners; the effects of competition in the industry; the expected demand for the Company's products and continued profitability of the target companies within its M&A pipeline; trends in customer growth; the stability of general economic and market conditions; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the Company's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; technologies functioning as anticipated; customers adopting and using technologies as expected; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

