Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Sterlitech Announce Partnership to Highlight Product Usage in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., and Sterlitech Corporation recently announced a joint partnership aiming to highlight Sterlitech's product usage in peer-reviewed publications. The partnership, powered by Bioz's patented AI engine, will enable visitors to the Sterlitech website to evaluate and review exactly how researchers have used Sterlitech's products in research experiments. Bioz, a research-driven AI company based in the Bay Area, is proud to add a consumables leader such as Sterlitech to its partnership program. Sterlitech, founded in 2001, is an industry leader focused on producing unique micro and sub-micron filtration products. It strives to support its customers by tailoring solutions to individualized needs, and by responding to the demands of emerging technologies.





Bioz Badges, citation-based tools that Sterlitech's users will have access to, are located directly on Sterlitech's product webpages and display information related to the product usage coming directly from peer-reviewed literature. The NLP (Natural Language Processing) algorithms that update the Bioz Badges will continually crawl the scientific literature to identify any new uses of Sterlitech products in the field so that prospective customers can evaluate product performance and specific use-cases.

Mark Spatz, founder and President at Sterlitech, commented, "Filtration products are often the foundation for quality research and accurate results. Now, visitors to our website can see exactly what groundbreaking research has been conducted with our products without needing to leave our website."

"Sterlitech products have a wide variety of applications, ranging from environmental monitoring to drug development - and everything in between," shares Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "It's empowering to know that researchers can now see how these products have been used by the scientific community while simultaneously aiding in Sterlitech's digital marketing strategies."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Sterlitech is an industry leader focused on unique micro and sub-micron filtration products. Sterlitech supports its customers by keeping them at the forefront of their industries, tailoring solutions to individualized needs, responding to the demands of emerging technologies and aligning with their visions. Sterlitech's portfolio covers an array of unparalleled filtration products designed to push the boundaries of execution of routine methods, membrane development, application innovation, and small-scale processing.

