Huntington, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Emerald Ecovations today announced the launch of their Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program to overcome the common challenges associated with the commercial composting of disposables. The new program connects composters, waste haulers, and select companies to pilot a solution for the growing environmental concerns surrounding disposable products by offering a comprehensive solution for their end-of-life management.

"Our sole mission is to end deforestation and reduce plastic pollution that's choking our planet's natural resources. Traditional tree-based paper and petroleum-based plastic disposables have not changed in over 100 years," stated Ralph Bianculli, CEO and Founder of Emerald Ecovations. "Utilizing our technology, relationships, and supply chain aggregation, we have the ability to close the loop and complete the cradle to cradle solution we've mandated from the beginning of this journey. By using rapidly renewable fibers, we've created a circular manufacturing infrastructure and it's important for us to close the loop by ensuring compostable materials actually get composted."

The Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program represents a leap forward in Emerald Ecovations' commitment to sustainability. The program's primary focus is to enable the complete composting of disposables, effectively eliminating waste and promoting a circular economy.

Key Features of the Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program:

Comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management: The program encompasses the entire lifecycle of disposables, from design and manufacturing to consumer use and then regeneration into a nutrient rich soil amendment completing the Cradle to Cradle process.



One Bin Total Solution: The company plans retrieval of Emerald Ecovations compostable products and food organic waste, transport to a regional Department of Environmental Conservations certified compost facility, and processing back to natural organic compost in 60 days or less.



Partnerships: The company is establishing strategic partnerships with composters, waste haulers, and clients nationwide to tackle the issues collectively.



Education and Outreach: As part of the program, Emerald Ecovations will expand its Emerald Sustainability Academy to include specific training on compostability and circular economy principles.

The Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program is particularly relevant for professionals at the forefront of implementing composting practices in their organizations and looking for further ways to reduce their environmental footprints.

"In my 20+ year career in the foodservice industry, I've never come across a CEO as driven to push the boundaries for good as Ralph Bianculli," said Christy Cook, Chief Sustainability Officer. "Ralph so clearly believes in a cradle-to-cradle approach, that he is no longer accepting the fact that composting isn't widely available for his products and is committed to creating the infrastructure that will close the loop," she added.

The pilot program is set to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of this year. For more information or to participate, please visit: EmeraldEcovations.com/compostability.

About Emerald Ecovations:

Launched in 1997, Emerald Ecovations is on a mission to end deforestation and plastic pollution by providing sustainable solutions for everyday essentials. Emerald Ecovations is committed to leveraging rapidly renewable fibers to create sustainable products for a better tomorrow, from tree-free coffee cups and toilet paper to compostable packaging and food containers. Proudly providing sustainable solutions to businesses of all sizes, Emerald Ecovations can be found on airplanes, in venues, offices, and facilities nationwide. For more information, visit us at EmeraldEcovations.com.

