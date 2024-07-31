Four apps from the new Celonis Platform Apps Program enable companies to increase performance, cut downtime, reduce cycle times, and drive value across Banking, Oil Gas and Chemical, Manufacturing, and more.

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the launch of its Celonis Platform Apps Program, which enables companies to achieve unrivaled value with domain-specific applications built by its Ecosystem partners on top of its market-leading Process Intelligence Platform. The program kicks off with four purpose-built apps, co-created by Celonis and its partners ProcessLab, Marcadus, Ashling Partners and KMLZ, offering dedicated solutions for banking, oil gas and chemical, manufacturing and cross-industry use cases.

"The Celonis Platform Apps Program demonstrates the massive potential that results from combining the power of the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform with the deep domain expertise of our partner Ecosystem," said Carsten Thoma, President at Celonis. "The Celonis Process Intelligence Graph is like a Wikipedia of process intelligence. It sits above a company's raw data and gives it meaning and context. It provides an extensible data model, embedded AI offerings, AI-enabling process insights and the ability to understand and fix the delta between the "as is" and "to be" states of the business. Leveraging Celonis, our Ecosystem partners are building intelligent solutions, infused with each customer's unique business context that empower companies to drive transformation and generate value at speed and scale."

The first Celonis Platform Apps Program apps are:

Celonis Cross Border Payments powered by ProcessLab

Celonis Plant Maintenance Navigator powered by Marcadus

Celonis Maintenance Control Center powered by Ashling Partners

Celonis Tax-Ray powered by KMLZ

Celonis Cross Border Payments for Banking powered by ProcessLab

Managing cross-border and trade payments for clients is a critical task for banks, but an increasingly difficult one. The Celonis Cross Border Payments app enhances a bank's ability to execute these complex payments by providing end-to-end visibility across the entire workflow, reducing the cost to execute each transaction, reducing regulatory risk and improving customer experience.

Using the app, a major bank was able to manage their payments process more effectively, reducing rework and eliminating bottlenecks. As a result, $2.4M in annual cost savings were identified by re-engineering the process. Payment processing capacity was increased by 18%, and cycle time was reduced by more than 30%.

Celonis Plant Maintenance Navigator for Oil Gas and Chemicals powered by Marcadus

Unplanned downtime, disruption and rising costs are a major threat to oil gas and chemical companies. The only way to manage all processes involved in plant maintenance is the provisioning of an end-to-end view. Built on the Process Intelligence Graph, the Celonis Plant Maintenance Navigator app connects plant maintenance processes with order management, supply chain, inventory management, purchasing, and production planning.

With the app, one plant maintenance company was able to identify the root causes of inefficiencies and implement structural improvements, including automations that constantly monitored processes and triggered interventions when needed. The results were a reduction in overall production downtime, fewer delays when sourcing materials and reduced downtime for individual assets.

Celonis Maintenance Control Center for Manufacturing powered by Ashling Partners

Whether planned or unplanned, downtime disrupts manufacturing processes and can ripple through the entire value chain, leading to increased costs, revenue leakage, lower productivity and poor customer and supplier experiences. The Celonis Maintenance Control Center app delivers event and value-based monitoring of plant-floor machine operations, enabling timely updates and critical alerts about breakdowns and potential high-risk scenarios involving break-fix activities.

The app enabled a US manufacturer to continuously monitor plant floor machines and operators to predict and plan machine maintenance, resulting in $5M identified savings in a single plant, 10% increase in manufacturing performance and 8% increase in machine availability.

Celonis Tax-Ray for all Industries powered by KMLZ

Tax compliance particularly in VAT is an increasingly difficult challenge for companies dealing with complex transactions across borders, ever-changing supply chains, outdated tax determination processes, limited personnel and imperfect information. The Celonis Tax-Ray app provides automated controls for tax compliance management systems. It evaluates and monitors tax transactions in ERP systems, helping users identify potential risks and errors even before they materialize.

With the app, a global ride-sharing company improved VAT compliance and reporting in the face of operational complexity, resource limitations and patchy information. Using automated and event-driven controls, the company achieved full compliance in VAT treatment and reporting of transactions, significantly reducing the risk of penalization.

Celonis Partner Ecosystem: Empowering customers to unlock value in their business processes at speed and scale

Together with its Partner Ecosystem, Celonis is building the world's leading Process Intelligence Platform and community. To learn more about how the best-in-class professional services and software solutions from our Ecosystem can help you to tap the full potential of Celonis, visit our partner page.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2024 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Click here to learn more about Celonis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731988964/en/

Contacts:

Celonis PR Team

Global PR Comms

press@celonis.com