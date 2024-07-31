Otter Products, LLC.: Otter Products Collaborates with An Garda Síochána on Seizure of Counterfeit OtterBox Phone Cases

CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At OtterBox we pride ourselves on the hard work and dedication invested in every stage of our products' development. This commitment to excellence has been a hallmark of OtterBox since our humble beginnings in 1998. It has made OtterBox a trusted brand associated with reliability and high quality. It's therefore no surprise that there are those who wish to gain from OtterBox's reputation through nefarious means and we've recently become aware of an increase in counterfeit OtterBox products in the market.

Working closely with Otter Products' Legal Team, on Wednesday 19thJune 2024, An Garda Síochána conducted a coordinated operation targeting intellectual property crime at eight stores in the greater Dublin area. At a chain of well-known tech stores, Gardaí seized over 6,000 counterfeit OtterBox phone cases with a retail value in excess of €183,930. The counterfeit cases are subject to inspection and an on-going investigation being carried out by Gardaí.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to An Garda Síochána, its response teams and local units, in this matter," said Otter Products CEO Barrie Collins. "We know for sure that without their support, the removal of these counterfeit cases from circulation would not have been possible" he added.

Intellectual property crime is estimated to cost the EU economy over €85 billion per year and can pose serious risk to public health, safety and job security. At OtterBox, we value our customers and want to ensure they receive the high-quality products that they expect from us. Only an OtterBox protects like an OtterBox. OtterBox products can be purchased online at www.otterbox.eu , at reputable retail outlets and mobile service provider stores nationwide. Only genuine OtterBox products are supported by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty. If you suspect someone is selling counterfeit OtterBox products, please let us know. You can report fakes directly: https://www.otterbox.com/en-us/help-otterbox-fight-counterfeits.html

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colorado garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

At the centre of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Learn more:?otterbox.eu/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.eu

