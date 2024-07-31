A study by nShift and DeliveryX has found that retailer reliability and simple returns are two of the most influential factors when shopping online

Today's shoppers want easy and simple ways to return unwanted items. Without such options, they are less likely to part with their cash in the first place. That's the key finding from a new report sponsored by nShift, the global leader in delivery experience management (DMXM).

The DeliveryX Returns 2024 report identified that 54% of shoppers see easy returns as very important. This is ahead of retailers offering the lowest price or the quickest delivery. Examining how increasingly influential this element of ecommerce is to both shops and shoppers, the report also found that the ease of the returns process has the potential to shape their opinion of a retailer. Some 67% of shoppers admitted that a retailer's returns policy influences how much trust they place in them. Beyond the returns process, the report also found that the reliability of a retailer is important for two thirds of shoppers.

Commenting on the report, Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-purchase at nShift said, "The message is loud and clear shoppers expect returns to be easy. But retailers have to balance this clear consumer preference against the wider interests of the business, ensuring that returns don't become the 'silent killer' of their profits.

"A digital returns process makes it easier for ecom companies to set the returns process that works for both their customers and the business. They could choose to offer free returns in store but charge for items sent back in the post. Not only does it keep the costs of returns down, but it also drives shoppers in store where sales teams can encourage them to exchange their item or make additional purchases. Alternatively, they could grant free returns to the majority of customers but introduce charges to those that regularly return."

In its latest blog, nShift offers advice for retailers looking to revamp their return strategies by placing delivery experience management (DMXM) at the core of their offering. DMXM enables retailers to build brand loyalty, reduce costs, and increase revenues, with deliveries. With DMXM, shipping and deliveries become customer experiences which surprise and delight shoppers, while reducing costs and unlocking efficiencies across warehouses and delivery teams.

Sherwin-Smith concluded, "An outstanding customer experience joins the dots from the checkout to the customer's doorstep and on to buying again. It should be easy and intuitive for customers, while yielding insights and intelligence to help retailers run a tighter business."

