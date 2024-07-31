A call for the EU's second cross-border renewables tender has gone out and will remain open until March 4, 2025. Luxembourg is providing €52. 4 million ($56. 7 million), while Finland and Estonia have committed to installing solar and onshore wind on their territories. The European Commission has kicked off the second cross-border tender for renewables under the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM). The call, which will remain open until March 4, 2025, will support the construction of ground mounted solar projects located in Finland and onshore wind projects located in Estonia. Projects ...

