Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024:

Net sales of $558 million were down 9% versus the prior year period, and down 8% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.82 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.97

Cash flow from operations was $69 million and free cash flow was $50 million

The company's Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.65 to $0.70; this equates to an annualized dividend of $2.80 per share

On June 26, the company released its 2023 Sustainability Report on littelfuse.com/about-us/sustainability

" We are pleased to have exceeded the high end of our second quarter sales and adjusted EPS guidance ranges, driven by solid execution from our global teams and supported by our resilient business model and diverse technology positioning." said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. " Looking ahead, we remain confident in an expected return to growth during 2024, likely in the fourth quarter. We see some pockets of normalized channel inventory and improving end demand but also ongoing signs of cautiousness from customers. We remain well positioned to execute our proven long-term growth strategy and deliver top tier stakeholder value."

Third Quarter of 2024*

Based on current market conditions, for the third quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $540 - $570 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.95 - $2.15 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 26%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.70 per share on September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2024

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023.

Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company's investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales (decline) growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules. The company believes that organic net sales (decline) growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 561,742 $ 555,513 Short-term investments 971 235 Trade receivables, less allowances of $73,744 and $84,696 at June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 317,963 287,018 Inventories 451,186 474,607 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 6,413 8,701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125,703 82,526 Total current assets 1,463,978 1,408,600 Net property, plant, and equipment 472,537 493,153 Intangible assets, net of amortization 566,030 606,136 Goodwill 1,287,762 1,309,998 Investments 22,904 24,821 Deferred income taxes 10,950 10,486 Right of use lease assets 59,563 62,370 Other long-term assets 41,254 79,711 Total assets $ 3,924,978 $ 3,995,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 176,095 $ 173,535 Accrued liabilities 135,180 149,214 Accrued income taxes 39,235 38,725 Current portion of long-term debt 67,679 14,020 Total current liabilities 418,189 375,494 Long-term debt, less current portion 795,825 857,915 Deferred income taxes 96,214 110,820 Accrued post-retirement benefits 31,810 34,422 Non-current lease liabilities 49,581 49,472 Other long-term liabilities 67,872 86,671 Total equity 2,465,487 2,480,481 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,924,978 $ 3,995,275

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net sales $ 558,489 $ 611,997 $ 1,093,874 $ 1,221,779 Cost of sales 351,485 377,165 699,062 741,990 Gross profit 207,004 234,832 394,812 479,789 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 93,371 94,543 179,498 182,853 Research and development expenses 27,146 24,496 54,813 51,786 Amortization of intangibles 15,729 16,885 31,554 33,751 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 5,252 6,855 8,489 8,705 Total operating expenses 141,498 142,779 274,354 277,095 Operating income 65,506 92,053 120,458 202,694 Interest expense 9,975 10,056 19,586 19,702 Foreign exchange gain (315 ) (1,404 ) (5,357 ) (3,079 ) Other income, net (5,298 ) (2,050 ) (10,619 ) (8,283 ) Income before income taxes 61,144 85,451 116,848 194,354 Income taxes 15,678 15,380 22,930 35,538 Net income $ 45,466 $ 70,071 $ 93,918 $ 158,816 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.83 $ 2.82 $ 3.78 $ 6.40 Diluted $ 1.82 $ 2.79 $ 3.75 $ 6.33 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,822 24,839 24,867 24,810 Diluted 25,030 25,095 25,075 25,078 Comprehensive income $ 24,399 $ 55,160 $ 42,560 $ 157,188

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 93,918 $ 158,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 73,161 83,347 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (36,474 ) (30,562 ) Inventories 16,241 26,638 Accounts payable 6,819 (33,796 ) Accrued liabilities and income taxes (28,829 ) (57,790 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,738 4,980 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,574 151,633 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (158,260 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (34,674 ) (41,501 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 7,997 741 Net cash used in investing activities (26,677 ) (199,020 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of credit facility (3,750 ) (3,750 ) Repurchases of common stock (40,862 ) - Cash dividends paid (32,330 ) (29,790 ) All other cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,348 ) 854 Net cash used in financing activities (79,290 ) (32,686 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (14,434 ) (1,772 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,173 (81,845 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 557,123 564,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 563,296 $ 483,094

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /

Growth 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /

Growth Net sales Electronics $ 305,639 $ 350,147 (12.7 )% $ 596,744 $ 708,740 (15.8 )% Transportation 168,964 172,048 (1.8 )% 339,331 338,689 0.2 % Industrial 83,886 89,802 (6.6 )% 157,799 174,350 (9.5 )% Total net sales $ 558,489 $ 611,997 (8.7 )% $ 1,093,874 $ 1,221,779 (10.5 )% Operating income Electronics $ 46,165 $ 79,844 (42.2 )% $ 83,968 $ 170,006 (50.6 )% Transportation 15,234 7,789 95.6 % 31,440 16,321 92.6 % Industrial 9,547 15,108 (36.8 )% 14,343 32,249 (55.5 )% Other(a) (5,440 ) (10,688 ) N.M. (9,293 ) (15,882 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 65,506 $ 92,053 (28.8 )% $ 120,458 $ 202,694 (40.6 )% Operating Margin 11.7 % 15.0 % 11.0 % 16.6 % Interest expense 9,975 10,056 19,586 19,702 Foreign exchange gain (315 ) (1,404 ) (5,357 ) (3,079 ) Other income, net (5,298 ) (2,050 ) (10,619 ) (8,283 ) Income before income taxes $ 61,144 $ 85,451 (28.4 )% $ 116,848 $ 194,354 (39.9 )% (a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. - Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2024 2023 %

(Decline)/Growth 2024 2023 %

(Decline)/Growth Operating Margin Electronics 15.1 % 22.8 % (7.7 )% 14.1 % 24.0 % (9.9 )% Transportation 9.0 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 9.3 % 4.8 % 4.5 % Industrial 11.4 % 16.8 % (5.4 )% 9.1 % 18.5 % (9.4 )%

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts - unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-24 Q2-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.82 $ 2.79 $ 3.75 $ 6.33 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.15 0.33 (0.02 ) 0.42 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.97 $ 3.12 $ 3.73 $ 6.75

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income) / expense Q2-24 Q2-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 0.8 $ 3.8 $ 1.8 $ 7.2 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 5.3 6.9 8.5 8.7 Gain on sale of fixed assets (c) (0.7 ) - (1.0 ) - Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5.4 10.7 9.3 15.9 Other income, net (d) (0.5 ) - (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Non-operating foreign exchange gain (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (5.4 ) (3.1 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 4.6 9.3 3.6 12.6 Income taxes (e) 0.7 1.0 4.1 1.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 3.9 $ 8.3 $ (0.5 ) $ 10.7 Total EPS impact $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.42

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-24 Q2-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Net income $ 45.5 $ 70.1 $ 93.9 $ 158.8 Add: Income taxes 15.7 15.4 22.9 35.5 Interest expense 10.0 10.1 19.6 19.7 Foreign exchange gain (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (5.4 ) (3.1 ) Other income, net (5.3 ) (2.1 ) (10.6 ) (8.3 ) GAAP operating income $ 65.5 $ 92.1 $ 120.5 $ 202.7 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5.4 10.7 9.3 15.9 Adjusted operating income $ 70.9 $ 102.8 $ 129.8 $ 218.6 Amortization of intangibles 15.7 16.9 31.6 33.8 Depreciation expenses 17.1 18.0 33.7 35.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103.7 $ 137.7 $ 195.0 $ 288.0 Net sales $ 558.5 $ 612.0 $ 1,093.9 $ 1,221.8 Net income as a percentage of net sales 8.1 % 11.5 % 8.6 % 13.0 % Operating margin 11.7 % 15.0 % 11.0 % 16.6 % Adjusted operating margin 12.7 % 16.8 % 11.9 % 17.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.6 % 22.5 % 17.8 % 23.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q2-24 Q2-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 46.2 $ 15.2 $ 9.5 $ 79.8 $ 7.8 $ 15.1 Add: Add back amortization 9.8 3.3 2.6 10.1 4.2 2.7 Add back depreciation 10.0 5.8 1.3 9.7 6.9 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.0 $ 24.3 $ 13.4 $ 99.6 $ 18.9 $ 19.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.6 % 14.4 % 16.0 % 28.5 % 11.0 % 21.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-24 YTD-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 84.0 $ 31.4 $ 14.3 $ 170.0 $ 16.3 $ 32.2 Add: Add back amortization 19.7 6.8 5.1 20.3 8.6 4.9 Add back depreciation 19.9 11.0 2.8 19.5 13.6 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123.6 $ 49.2 $ 22.2 $ 209.9 $ 38.5 $ 39.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 14.5 % 14.1 % 29.6 % 11.4 % 22.7 %

Net sales reconciliation Q2-24 vs. Q2-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales decline (13 )% (2 )% (7 )% (9 )% Less: Acquisitions - % - % - % - % FX impact (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Organic net sales decline (12 )% (1 )% (6 )% (8 )%

Net sales reconciliation YTD-24 vs. YTD-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (16 )% - % (9 )% (10 )% Less: Acquisitions - % - % 1 % - % FX impact (1 )% (1 )% - % - % Organic net sales (decline) growth (15 )% 1 % (10 )% (10 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q2-24 Q2-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Income taxes $ 15.7 $ 15.4 $ 22.9 $ 35.5 Effective rate 25.6 % 18.0 % 19.6 % 18.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes 0.7 1.0 4.1 1.9 Adjusted income taxes $ 16.4 $ 16.4 $ 27.0 $ 37.4 Adjusted effective rate 25.0 % 17.4 % 22.4 % 18.1 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-24 Q2-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 69.4 $ 98.2 $ 126.6 $ 151.6 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19.1 ) (15.8 ) (34.7 ) (41.5 ) Free cash flow $ 50.3 $ 82.4 $ 91.9 $ 110.1

Consolidated Total Debt As of June 29, 2024 Consolidated Total Debt $ 863.5 Unamortized debt issuance costs 3.3 Finance lease liability 0.4 Consolidated funded indebtedness 867.2 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 102.1 Net debt $ 765.1 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended

June 29, 2024 Net Income $ 194.5 Interest expense 39.7 Income taxes 56.5 Depreciation 69.7 Amortization 63.6 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 24.5 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - Unrealized loss on investments 2.1 Impairment charges 1.9 Other 13.7 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 466.2 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.6x * Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered.

The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (b) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (c) 2024 amount reflected a gain of $0.7 million ($1.0 million year-to-date) recorded for the sale of two buildings within the Transportation segment. (d) Q2 2024 included a reversal of $0.5 million for an asset retirement obligation charge related the disposal of a business in 2019. 2024 year-to-date also included $0.2 million increase in coal mining reserves, while 2023 amount included $0.2 million gain from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment. (e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

