American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported a second quarter 2024 net loss of $45.8 million. The second quarter 2024 results reflect the impact of an after-tax goodwill impairment of $66.1 million in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB. The goodwill impairment is related to acquisitions that took place in the 1980s and 1990s. The impairment is non-cash and has no impact on ASB's liquidity.

"The bank's core operations and earnings remain strong, and in the second quarter ASB improved profitability and grew core net income2 compared to the same quarter last year," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "We saw net interest margin expand in the quarter, and management's prudent expense control resulted in a decrease in core noninterest expense. ASB is in a strong financial position with high liquidity, deep borrowing capacity and a loyal, long-tenured base of deposits."

"Over the last year, HEI has been advancing a strategy designed to support a strong, financially healthy enterprise that will empower a thriving future for Hawaii," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "Consistent with this approach, HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for ASB. We will continue to take prudent and measured actions to ensure our companies are well positioned to serve our customers and community for the long term."

Teranishi continued, "In connection with HEI's ongoing evaluation, the bank recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge that reflects management's analysis of our bank's market valuation. This non-cash charge has no impact on ASB's liquidity or ASB's ability to serve our customers' financial needs. We remain focused on taking care of Hawaii's residents, businesses and communities as we have for nearly 100 years."

There is no set timetable for HEI's comprehensive review of strategic options for ASB, and there can be no assurances that any actions regarding ASB will result from this evaluation. Neither HEI nor ASB expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until HEI's Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

1 See the "Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release. For the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter 2023, core net income was approximately equivalent to GAAP net income. 2 Refer to footnote 1.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2024 net interest income was $61.7 million compared to $62.3 million in the linked quarter and $63.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The lower net interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower yields on the investment portfolio and lower earning asset balances. The lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposit liabilities, partially offset by higher interest and dividend income due to higher earning asset yields. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.75% in both the linked and prior year quarters. The yield on earning assets improved 1 basis point during the quarter, and cost of funding improved 2 basis points.

In the second quarter of 2024 ASB recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.9 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.2 million in the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $0.04 million in the second quarter of 2023. The quarter's negative provision reflects a $0.8 million release of reserves due to an improved economic outlook for Maui following the August 2023 wildfires, as well as lower loss rates and lower loan balances. As of June 30, 2024, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.11% compared to 1.16% as of March 31, 2024 and 1.13% as of June 30, 2023.

The net charge-off ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.15%, compared to 0.14% in both the linked and prior year quarters. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.53%, compared to 0.53% in the linked quarter and 0.22% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $17.2 million in the linked quarter and $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income related to changes in the fair market value of the underlying assets. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher BOLI income and higher fee income, partially offset by the gain on sale of real estate recorded last year.

Noninterest expense was $136.5 million compared to $55.9 million in the linked quarter and $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters primarily reflects the goodwill impairment charge of $82.2 million pre-tax ($66.1 million after tax) taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB. Noninterest expense for the quarter also included pre-tax wildfire-related services expenses of $1.2 million.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, down 2.5% from December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, down 1.3% from December 31, 2023. Core deposits declined 1.3% from December 31, 2023, while certificates of deposit decreased 1.4% primarily due to the paydown of $166 million in public time deposits. As of June 30, 2024, 83% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, with approximately 79% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the second quarter of 2024, the average cost of funds was 115 basis points, down slightly from 117 basis points in the linked quarter and up 32 basis points from the prior year quarter.

Wholesale funding totaled $520 million as of June 30, 2024, down $73 million from March 31, 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, ASB did not pay a dividend to HEI, supporting ASB's healthy capital levels. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.4% as of June 30, 2024.

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measures described as "core" (e.g., core net income and core noninterest expense) are non-GAAP measures which exclude after-tax Maui wildfire-related costs and the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB. See "Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 (in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 72,960 $ 72,971 $ 67,966 $ 145,931 $ 132,808 Interest and dividends on investment securities 13,218 14,964 13,775 28,182 28,412 Total interest and dividend income 86,178 87,935 81,741 174,113 161,220 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 18,015 17,432 9,661 35,447 16,498 Interest on other borrowings 6,479 8,154 8,852 14,633 16,573 Total interest expense 24,494 25,586 18,513 50,080 33,071 Net interest income 61,684 62,349 63,228 124,033 128,149 Provision for credit losses (1,910 ) (2,159 ) 43 (4,069 ) 1,218 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,594 64,508 63,185 128,102 126,931 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 5,133 4,874 5,009 10,007 9,688 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,630 4,898 4,504 9,528 9,103 Fee income on other financial products 2,960 2,743 2,768 5,703 5,512 Bank-owned life insurance 2,255 3,584 1,955 5,839 3,380 Mortgage banking income 364 424 230 788 360 Gain on sale of real estate - - 495 - 495 Other income, net 423 686 678 1,109 1,479 Total noninterest income 15,765 17,209 15,639 32,974 30,017 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 29,802 32,459 29,394 62,261 59,598 Occupancy 5,220 5,063 5,539 10,283 11,127 Data processing 4,960 4,846 5,095 9,806 10,107 Services 4,250 4,151 2,689 8,401 5,284 Equipment 2,477 2,649 2,957 5,126 5,603 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,006 1,018 1,109 2,024 2,274 Marketing 747 776 834 1,523 1,850 Goodwill impairment 82,190 - - 82,190 - Other expense 5,813 4,942 6,152 10,755 12,343 Total noninterest expense 136,465 55,904 53,769 192,369 108,186 Income (loss) before income taxes (57,106 ) 25,813 25,055 (31,293 ) 48,762 Income tax (benefit) (11,319 ) 4,879 4,851 (6,440 ) 9,996 Net income (loss) $ (45,787 ) $ 20,934 $ 20,204 $ (24,853 ) $ 38,766 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (44,154 ) $ 11,166 $ 12,994 $ (32,988 ) $ 49,986 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets (1.97 ) 0.88 0.84 (0.53 ) 0.81 Return on average equity (33.97 ) 15.64 16.20 (9.25 ) 15.87 Return on average tangible common equity (39.84 ) 18.48 19.40 (10.89 ) 19.07 Net interest margin 2.79 2.75 2.75 2.77 2.80 Efficiency ratio 176.20 70.27 68.18 122.52 68.40 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.53 0.53 0.22 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.11 1.16 1.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.4 5.0 4.3 Tier-1 leverage ratio 8.4 8.0 7.8 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ - $ - $ 11.0 $ - $ 25.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 139,114 $ 184,383 Interest-bearing deposits 195,721 251,072 Cash and cash equivalents 334,835 435,455 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,061,687 1,136,439 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,179,182 1,201,314 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost 29,204 14,728 Loans held for investment 6,030,158 6,180,810 Allowance for credit losses (66,813 ) (74,372 ) Net loans 5,963,345 6,106,438 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 13,904 15,168 Other 698,648 681,460 Goodwill - 82,190 Total assets $ 9,280,805 $ 9,673,192 Liabilities and shareholder's equity Deposit liabilities-noninterest-bearing $ 2,515,062 $ 2,599,762 Deposit liabilities-interest-bearing 5,521,411 5,546,016 Other borrowings 520,000 750,000 Other 226,488 247,563 Total liabilities 8,782,961 9,143,341 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 359,048 358,067 Retained earnings 439,202 464,055 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits Net unrealized losses on securities $ (291,864 ) $ (282,963 ) Retirement benefit plans (8,543 ) (300,407 ) (9,309 ) (292,272 ) Total shareholder's equity 497,844 529,851 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 9,280,805 $ 9,673,192

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the Maui wildfires and the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

American Savings Bank F.S.B.

Unaudited (in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Maui wildfire related costs and goodwill impairment Pretax expenses: Provision for credit losses $ (800 ) $ (2,300 ) Professional services expense 1,201 2,909 Other expenses, net 51 (266 ) Pretax Maui wildfire related costs, net 452 343 Pretax goodwill impairment 82,190 82,190 Income tax benefit (16,181 ) (16,152 ) After-tax expenses $ 66,461 $ 66,381 ASB net income (loss) GAAP (as reported) $ (45,787 ) $ (24,853 ) Excluding expense relating to Maui wildfire costs and goodwill impairment (after tax): Provision for credit losses (586 ) (1,684 ) Professional services expense 880 2,130 Other expenses, net 37 (195 ) Goodwill impairment 66,130 66,130 Maui wildfire related cost, net and goodwill impairment (after tax) 66,461 66,381 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 20,674 $ 41,528

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Ratios (annualized %) Based on GAAP Return on average assets (1.97 ) (0.53 ) Return on average equity (33.97 ) (9.25 ) Return on average tangible common equity (39.84 ) (10.89 ) Efficiency ratio 176.20 122.52 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average assets 0.89 0.88 Return on average equity 15.34 15.46 Return on average tangible common equity 17.99 18.20 Efficiency ratio 68.46 68.49

1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America

