Ryerson Holding Corporation: Ryerson Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly business highlights include ramp-up of operations at University Park, IL service center, expansion and modernization of the Shelbyville, KY service center, and progress on cost savings across the network

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights:

Delivered Net Income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation of $9.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 , excluding LIFO of $42.6 million

, excluding LIFO of $42.6 million Earned diluted EPS 2 of $0.29 on $1.23 billion of revenue from 508,000 tons shipped and average selling price of $2,412 per ton

of $0.29 on $1.23 billion of revenue from 508,000 tons shipped and average selling price of $2,412 per ton Reduced operating expenses 3 by $17.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as part of previously announced cost reductions. Annualized cost reduction expectations updated to savings of approximately $60 million from previously announced $40 million

by $17.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as part of previously announced cost reductions. Annualized cost reduction expectations updated to savings of approximately $60 million from previously announced $40 million Reduced inventory by $107.1 million on a FIFO cost basis 4 , compared to the first quarter of 2024

, compared to the first quarter of 2024 Returned $20.4 million to shareholders during the quarter, comprised of $14.0 million in share repurchases and $6.4 million in dividends

Ended the quarter with debt of $525 million and net debt 5 of $497 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $497 million and $455 million, respectively, on March 31, 2024

of $497 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $497 million and $455 million, respectively, on March 31, 2024 Increased share repurchase authorization by $50 million and extended maturity of authorization to April 2026

Announced third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.1875 per share

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.

$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and earnings per share





































Financial Highlights:

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

YoY

QoQ

1H 2024

1H 2023

YoY

































Revenue

$1,225.5

$1,239.2

$1,343.5

(1.1) %

(8.8) %

$2,464.7

$2,749.6

(10.4) % Tons shipped

508

497

496

2.2 %

2.4 %

1,005

1,015

(1.0) % Average selling price/ton

$2,412

$2,493

$2,709

(3.2) %

(11.0) %

$2,452

$2,709

(9.5) % Gross margin

18.2 %

17.6 %

19.4 %

60 bps

-120 bps

17.9 %

19.1 %

-120 bps Gross margin, excl. LIFO

17.4 %

17.6 %

18.7 %

-20 bps

-130 bps

17.5 %

18.9 %

-140 bps Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expenses

$199.0

$216.8

$202.6

(8.2) %

(1.8) %

$415.8

$396.8

4.8 % As a percentage of revenue

16.2 %

17.5 %

15.1 %

-130 bps

110 bps

16.9 %

14.4 %

250 bps Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding

Corporation

$9.9

$(7.6)

$37.6

230.3 %

(73.7) %

$2.3

$84.9

(97.3) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.29

$(0.22)

$1.06

$0.51

$(0.77)

$0.07

$2.33

$(2.26) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.33

$(0.18)

$1.06

$0.51

$(0.73)

$0.14

$2.33

$(2.19) Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

$42.6

$40.2

$70.1

6.0 %

(39.2) %

$82.8

$160.2

(48.3) % Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin

3.5 %

3.2 %

5.2 %

30 bps

-170 bps

3.4 %

5.8 %

-240 bps

































Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:































Total debt

$525.4

$497.3

$396.1

5.7 %

32.6 %

$525.4

$396.1

32.6 % Cash and cash equivalents

$28.0

$41.9

$30.0

(33.2) %

(6.7) %

$28.0

$30.0

(6.7) % Net debt

$497.4

$455.4

$366.1

9.2 %

35.9 %

$497.4

$366.1

35.9 % Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

3.2x

2.5x

1.4x

0.7x

1.8x

3.2x

1.4x

1.8x Cash conversion cycle (days)

77.6

75.6

76.1

2.0

1.5

76.5

77.2

(0.7) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$25.9

$(47.8)

$115.3

$73.7

$(89.4)

$(21.9)

$195.7

$(217.6)

Management Commentary

Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, said, "I want to thank all of my Ryerson teammates for striving to create a better Ryerson that delivers the industry's best customer experience safely, enjoyably, and productively. Over the second quarter we managed through a compressed pricing and declining industry demand environment that intensified in late-May through the end of the quarter marked by a continued slowdown in various industrial manufacturing and consumer end-markets as well as notable declines in aluminum, nickel, and carbon steel commodity indexes. Despite these challenges, our overall business performance improved as we saw an increase in tons sold, reduced variable and structural expenses, reduced our inventory levels, and returned to generating operating cash flow and free cash flow. We did this while transitioning to an optimization phase as we complete a record three-year investment cycle, highlighted this quarter by the start-up of our state-of-the-art 900,000 square foot University Park, IL service center, ongoing assimilation of the ERP-conversion in our southern network of service centers, our launch of Ryerson's redesigned e-commerce platform at www.ryerson.com, as well as nearing the final stage of equipment installation for our Shelbyville, KY processing center modernization and expansion that is slated to start-up in the first quarter of 2025. During the quarter, we grew our book value per share, repurchased 647,330 shares of Ryerson common stock, and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1875. For the remainder of 2024, we are targeting approximately $60 million in annualized cost savings, updated from our previous $40 million target, primarily through the realization of greater efficiencies within our network. As we navigate through the second half of 2024, Ryerson is planning, preparing, and executing on the strategic growth plan for our business through the optimization of our operating model despite the persistence of what has turned out to be an extended industry counter-cycle. Looking at the bigger picture, it has been just about ten-years since Ryerson closed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on August 13, 2014. I would kindly ask interested stakeholders to view the first page of this quarter's investor presentation deck. When we stack up all the days since our IPO and look at all we have accomplished over the past ten years, it is an important reminder that there is no sustainable progress without some pain and discomfort. As I look at the strength of our company, the significant investments made to our next-gen operating model, the value of our assets, and the culture of our people and organization, I couldn't be more optimistic about the next ten years."

Announcement - Ryerson's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burbach to retire at year-end of 2024

After more than 40 years of driving excellence, Mike Burbach will retire from his position as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective December 31, 2024. Mike has served as COO since April 2, 2021, and has been pivotal to the company's operational and financial success. Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, said, "Mike has been a tremendous asset to our organization and will be missed by all those who know him and have had the pleasure to work him throughout his remarkable career - he is truly a pillar of the metals service industry and is well respected not just within Ryerson, but the entire industry. He has always been a steady hand and partner at the till, helping navigate the ebbs, flows, highs, and lows of this dynamic industry." Mr. Lehner continued, "Mike has been a mentor, leader, partner, role model, friend, and Ryerson "All-Time Great." I am delighted that Mike is spending some more time with us in transition, and I wish Mike, Anne, and their 5 grandkids the best of everything in retirement!"

Second Quarter Results

Ryerson generated net sales of $1.23 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Revenue performance during the quarter benefitted from seasonal volume demand which increased 2.2%, but was offset by average selling prices decreasing 3.2%, which was below our guidance expectations.

Gross margin expanded sequentially by 60 basis points to 18.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 17.6% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by $10 million in LIFO income recorded in the second quarter of 2024 compared to LIFO expense of $1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024. Due to a decline in metals futures prices, in the second quarter of 2024, LIFO income of $10 million was greater than our guidance expectations of a LIFO expense of $1 million. Excluding the impact of LIFO, gross margin contracted 20 basis points to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 17.6% in the first quarter. Gross margins for our product mix experienced compression in the second quarter of 2024 due to average selling prices for our carbon, aluminum, and stainless-steel products declining at a greater rate than our costs of goods sold.

Warehousing, delivery, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 8.2%, or $17.8 million, to $199.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $216.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Decreases in expenses were strongest in personnel-related expenses, operating expenses, and the reduction in start-up costs related to our University Park, IL service center, as well as a reduction in the costs related to our network ERP integration.

Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Ryerson generated Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO, of $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $40.2 million.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Ryerson generated $25.9 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 due to net income of $10.3 million. The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with $525 million of debt and $497 million of net debt, sequential increases of $28 million and $42 million, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Ryerson's net leverage ratio as of the second quarter of 2024 was 3.2x, above the Company's target leverage range of 0.5x - 2.0x, but still well below Ryerson's prior 10-year average. Ryerson's global liquidity, composed of cash and cash equivalents and availability on its revolving credit facilities, decreased to $585 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $684 million as of March 31, 2024.

Shareholder Return Activity

Dividends. On July 30, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share of common stock, payable on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 5, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, Ryerson paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, amounting to a cash return of approximately $6.4 million.

Share Repurchases and Authorization. Ryerson repurchased 647,330 shares for $14.0 million in the open market during the second quarter of 2024. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase authorization, which allows the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $100.0 million of the Company's common stock through April of 2025. As of June 30, 2024, $24.3 million of the $100.0 million remained under the existing authorization. On July 30, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a $50 million increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization and extended the authorization to April 2026.

Outlook Commentary

For the third quarter of 2024, Ryerson expects customer shipments to decrease 2% to 4%, quarter-over-quarter. The Company anticipates third-quarter net sales to be in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion, with average selling prices decreasing 3% to 5%. LIFO income in the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be $12 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO in the range of $21 million to $25 million and earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.01 to $0.10.

Second Quarter 2024 Major Product Metrics













Net Sales (millions)



Q2 2024



Q1 2024





Q2 2023



Quarter-over-quarter Year-over-year



























Carbon Steel $ 656

$ 645



$ 683



1.7 %

(4.0) %

Aluminum $ 273

$ 276



$ 297



(1.1) %

(8.1) %

Stainless Steel $ 277

$ 297



$ 338



(6.7) %

(18.0) %



































Tons Shipped (thousands)



Q2 2024



Q1 2024





Q2 2023



Quarter-over-quarter Year-over-year



























Carbon Steel

395



385





384



2.6 %

2.9 %

Aluminum

52



50





51



4.0 %

2.0 %

Stainless Steel

58



61





59



(4.9) %

(1.7) %



































Average Selling Prices (per ton)



Q2 2024



Q1 2024





Q2 2023



Quarter-over-quarter Year-over-year



























Carbon Steel $

1,661

$

1,675



$

1,779



(0.9) %

(6.6) %

Aluminum $

5,250

$

5,520



$

5,824



(4.9) %

(9.8) %

Stainless Steel $

4,776

$

4,869



$

5,729



(1.9) %

(16.6) %



First Half 2024 Major Product Metrics























Net Sales (millions)







2024





2023

Year-over-year

























Carbon Steel

$

1,301



$

1,375



(5.4) %

Aluminum



$

549



$

607



(9.6) %

Stainless Steel

$

574



$

716



(19.8) %



































Tons Shipped (thousands)







2024





2023

Year-over-year

























Carbon Steel





780







786



(0.8) %

Aluminum





102





103



(1.0) %

Stainless Steel



119





122



(2.5) %



































Average Selling Prices (per ton)







2024





2023

Year-over-year

























Carbon Steel

$

1,668



$

1,749



(4.7) %

Aluminum



$

5,382



$

5,893



(8.7) %

Stainless Steel

$

4,824



$

5,869



(17.8) %



Earnings Call Information

Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,400 employees and over 110 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com .

Notes:

1For EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding LIFO please see Schedule 2

2Diluted EPS is Diluted earnings per share

3Operating expenses are Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expenses

4FIFO cost basis is inventory cost excluding LIFO

5Net debt is defined as long term debt plus short term debt less cash and cash equivalents and excludes restricted cash

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited (Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)

































2024



2023



First Six Months Ended



Second



First



Second



June 30,



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023





























NET SALES

$ 1,225.5



$ 1,239.2



$ 1,343.5



$ 2,464.7



$ 2,749.6 Cost of materials sold



1,002.0





1,021.6





1,082.6





2,023.6





2,224.5 Gross profit



223.5





217.6





260.9





441.1





525.1 Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative



199.0





216.8





202.6





415.8





396.8 Restructuring and other charges



1.7





-





-





1.7





- OPERATING PROFIT



22.8





0.8





58.3





23.6





128.3 Other income and (expense), net



1.8





(0.2)





(0.3)





1.6





(0.4 Interest and other expense on debt



(11.3)





(10.1)





(8.3)





(21.4)





(15.9 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



13.3





(9.5)





49.7





3.8





112.0 Provision (benefit) for income taxes



3.0





(2.1)





12.1





0.9





26.9 NET INCOME (LOSS)



10.3





(7.4)





37.6





2.9





85.1 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



0.4





0.2





-





0.6





0.2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION

$ 9.9



$ (7.6)



$ 37.6



$ 2.3



$ 84.9 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE



























Basic

$ 0.29



$ (0.22)



$ 1.07



$ 0.07



$ 2.38 Diluted

$ 0.29



$ (0.22)



$ 1.06



$ 0.07



$ 2.33 Shares outstanding - basic



34.2





34.0





35.0





34.1





35.7 Shares outstanding - diluted



34.4





34.0





35.5





34.6





36.3





























Dividends declared per share

$ 0.1875



$ 0.1875



$ 0.180



$ 0.375



$ 0.350





























Supplemental Data:



























Tons shipped (000)



508





497





496





1,005





1,015 Shipping days



64





64





64





128





128 Average selling price/ton

$ 2,412



$ 2,493



$ 2,709



$ 2,452



$ 2,709 Gross profit/ton



440





438





526





439





517 Operating profit/ton



45





2





118





23





126 LIFO expense (income) per ton



(20)





2





(18)





(9)





(5 LIFO expense (income)



(10.0)





1.0





(9.0)





(9.0)





(5.0 Depreciation and amortization expense



18.0





17.4





15.1





35.4





28.8 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities



25.9





(47.8)





115.3





(21.9)





195.7 Capital expenditures



(22.7)





(21.8)





(46.3)





(44.5)





(74.1





























Schedule 1 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares)















June 30,



December 31,



2024



2023 Assets

(unaudited)





Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28.0



$ 54.3 Restricted cash



1.2





1.1 Receivables, less provisions of $3.2 at June 30, 2024 and $1.7 at December 31, 2023



529.0





467.7 Inventories



744.1





782.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



86.8





77.8 Total current assets



1,389.1





1,383.4 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost



1,098.8





1,071.5 Less: accumulated depreciation



495.4





481.9 Property, plant, and equipment, net



603.4





589.6 Operating lease assets



351.9





349.4 Other intangible assets



68.7





73.7 Goodwill



161.0





157.8 Deferred charges and other assets



17.1





15.7 Total assets

$ 2,591.2



$ 2,569.6 Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 439.3



$ 463.4 Salaries, wages, and commissions



38.8





51.9 Other accrued liabilities



69.3





75.9 Short-term debt



1.4





8.2 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



30.2





30.5 Current portion of deferred employee benefits



4.0





4.0 Total current liabilities



583.0





633.9 Long-term debt



524.0





428.3 Deferred employee benefits



102.8





106.7 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



341.8





336.8 Deferred income taxes



139.3





135.5 Other noncurrent liabilities



13.9





13.9 Total liabilities



1,704.8





1,655.1 Commitments and contingencies









Equity









Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued at June

30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-





- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,894,144 and

39,450,659 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



0.4





0.4 Capital in excess of par value



419.3





411.6 Retained earnings



802.6





813.2 Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 6,201,965 shares at June 30, 2024 and

5,413,434 shares at December 31, 2023



(198.1)





(179.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(146.3)





(140.0 Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity



877.9





905.9 Noncontrolling interest



8.5





8.6 Total Equity



886.4





914.5 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,591.2



$ 2,569.6

Schedule 2 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliations of Net Income (loss) Attributable toRyerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross profit to Gross profit

excluding LIFO (Dollars in millions)

































2024



2023



First Six Months Ended



Second



First



Second



June 30,



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023





























Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ 9.9



$ (7.6)



$ 37.6



$ 2.3



$ 84.9 Interest and other expense on debt



11.3





10.1





8.3





21.4





15.9 Provision (benefit) for income taxes



3.0





(2.1)





12.1





0.9





26.9 Depreciation and amortization expense



18.0





17.4





15.1





35.4





28.8 EBITDA

$ 42.2



$ 17.8



$ 73.1



$ 60.0



$ 156.5 Reorganization



12.7





20.1





4.9





32.8





6.7 Pension settlement loss



-





2.2





-





2.2





- Benefit plan curtailment gain



-





(0.3)





-





(0.3)





- Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses



(0.4)





(1.2)





1.3





(1.6)





1.2 Purchase consideration and other transaction costs (credits)



(1.1)





0.1





0.4





(1.0)





0.7 Other adjustments



(0.8)





0.5





(0.6)





(0.3)





0.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52.6



$ 39.2



$ 79.1



$ 91.8



$ 165.2





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52.6



$ 39.2



$ 79.1



$ 91.8



$ 165.2 LIFO expense (income)



(10.0)





1.0





(9.0)





(9.0)





(5.0 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income)

$ 42.6



$ 40.2



$ 70.1



$ 82.8



$ 160.2





























Net sales

$ 1,225.5



$ 1,239.2



$ 1,343.5



$ 2,464.7



$ 2,749.6





























Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of net sales



3.5 %



3.2 %



5.2 %



3.4 %



5.8





























Gross profit

$ 223.5



$ 217.6



$ 260.9



$ 441.1



$ 525.1





























Gross margin



18.2 %



17.6 %



19.4 %



17.9 %



19.1





























Gross profit

$ 223.5



$ 217.6



$ 260.9



$ 441.1



$ 525.1 LIFO expense (income)



(10.0)





1.0





(9.0)





(9.0)





(5.0 Gross profit, excluding LIFO expense (income)

$ 213.5



$ 218.6



$ 251.9



$ 432.1



$ 520.1





























Gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income)



17.4 %



17.6 %



18.7 %



17.5 %



18.9





























Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and

amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, reorganization expenses, gain on sales of assets, pension

settlement loss, benefit plan curtailment gain, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), provides useful information to investors

regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance

and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past, and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA,

excluding LIFO expense (income), to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of

accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), are three of the

primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating

performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues, and

gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our

executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,

and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA,

excluding LIFO expense (income), to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,

and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or

cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA,

Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will

be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), which is

calculated as gross profit minus LIFO expense (income), divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense from gross margin

and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who

may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense (income), gross margin, excluding LIFO expense (income), and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding

LIFO expense (income), as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies

Schedule 3 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

































2024



2023



First Six Months Ended



Second



First



Second



June 30,



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023





























Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ 9.9



$ (7.6)



$ 37.6



$ 2.3



$ 84.9





























Restructuring and other charges



1.7





-





-





1.7





- Pension settlement loss



-





2.2





-





2.2





- Benefit plan curtailment gain



-





(0.3)





-





(0.3)





- Benefit for income taxes



(0.4)





(0.5)





-





(0.9)





-





























Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding

Corporation

$ 11.2



$ (6.2)



$ 37.6



$ 5.0



$ 84.9





























Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.33



$ (0.18)



$ 1.06



$ 0.14



$ 2.33





























Shares outstanding - diluted



34.4





34.0





35.5





34.6





36.3





























Note: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include similar adjustments

that do not include similar adjustments



























































Schedule 4 RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield (Dollars in Millions)

































2024



2023



First Six Months Ended



Second



First



Second



June 30,



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



2024



2023





























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 25.9



$ (47.8)



$ 115.3



$ (21.9)



$ 195.7 Capital expenditures



(22.7)





(21.8)





(46.3)





(44.5)





(74.1 Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment



0.1





1.4





0.1





1.5





0.1 Free cash flow

$ 3.3



$ (68.2)



$ 69.1



$ (64.9)



$ 121.7





























Market capitalization

$ 657.0



$ 1,150.1



$ 1,491.8



$ 657.0



$ 1,491.8





























Free cash flow yield



0.5 %



(5.9) %



4.6 %



(9.9) %



8.2





























Note: Market capitalization is calculated using June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 stock prices and shares outstanding

prices and shares outstanding











































Schedule 5

RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation toAdj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO

Guidance

(Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)





Third Quarter 2024





Low



High

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation

$ -



$ 3















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.01



$ 0.10















Interest and other expense on debt



12





12

Provision for income taxes



-





1

Depreciation and amortization expense



18





18

EBITDA

$ 28



$ 32

Adjustments



5





5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33



$ 37

LIFO income



(12)





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO income

$ 21



$ 25















Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation