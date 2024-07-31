Nikola Corporation: Nikola And Itd Industries Launch First Hydrogen Station In Ontario

New station marks major step towards decarbonizing Canada's busiest commercial transport sector

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, together with ITD Industries, opened the first commercial hydrogen refueling station for the heavy-duty transportation sector in Ontario. The station, located at ITD Industries' headquarters in Etobicoke, ON, is situated at 161 The Westmall, a pivotal location near Highway 401, Highway 427, and the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW).

Notable guests in attendance at a special launch event included Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Hon. Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries of Ontario and other provincial and federal dignitaries, as well as notable business leaders within the energy, retail and transportation industry such as Walmart Canada, Canadian Tire and Loblaws.

This station marks a significant milestone for Nikola and ITD Energy, a subsidiary of ITD Industries, which is the first Canadian dealer in the Nikola sales and service network. The station uses a 700-bar pressure-fill system, allowing hydrogen fuel to be dispensed into onboard storage for long-range vehicles, such as the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck.

"It is inspiring to witness the vision of a hydrogen-powered future coming to life with the opening of this refueling station in the greater Toronto area," said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. "Collaborating with ITD Industries, we are not only providing trucks but also the fueling solutions to support the entire hydrogen ecosystem. This station marks significant progress in our mission to build a comprehensive hydrogen infrastructure in North America."

Together with partners such as the Canadian Hydrogen Association and other private and public organizations, including Walmart Canada, which recently became the first major retailer in Canada to use a Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in its fleet, Nikola and ITD Industries are spearheading the transformation of Ontario and Canada's commercial transportation sector towards a carbon-free future.

"The presence of so many distinguished public and private figures, underlines and validates the importance of this station launch to the future of long-haul carbon-free commercial transportation. This station is the first of several ITD is planning on erecting across Ontario with Nikola Corporation as we aim to build a hydrogen fueling corridor connecting Windsor to Montreal," mentioned Philip Turi, COO of ITD Industries during the opening remarks.

"Congratulations to Nikola Corporation and ITD Industries on building the first commercial hydrogen refueling station for the heavy-duty transportation sector in Ontario," said Premier Doug Ford. "This milestone marks a significant step as we work together with businesses, industry and all levels of government to build reliable, affordable, and clean energy solutions to power our province's growth."

Nikola anticipates significant growth in Canada with eligibility received for the Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program . The iMHZEV program offers Canadian organizations (for profit and non-profit), in all provinces, territories and municipalities, up to $200,000 (CAD) in incentives towards the purchase or lease of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck and up to $150,000 (CAD) in incentives towards the purchase or lease of the Nikola battery-electric truck .

Furthermore, Nikola is eligible for the Clean BC Go Electric Rebates in the province of British Columbia, with $150,000 (CAD) in incentives towards the purchase or lease of both the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric trucks. This provincial incentive is stackable with the iMHZEV federal incentive.

Earlier this year, Alberta's first commercial hydrogen refueling station was unveiled signaling the beginning of an expanded hydrogen refueling network across Western Canada. This HYLA refueling station is situated along Alberta's two largest urban centers, the Edmonton region and Calgary, and will play a key role in decarbonizing one of Western Canada's busiest highways.

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at nikolamotor.com or engage with us on social media via Facebook @nikolamotorcompany , Instagram @nikolamotorcompany , YouTube @nikolamotorcompany , LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or X / Twitter @nikolamotor .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the benefits and capabilities of the Ontario, Canada station and related hydrogen infrastructure; about the station beginning a pivotal milestone in the Company's strategic plan; about the station marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation; and about the stations ability to drive positive environmental impact; providing customers access to hydrogen; working with partners to establish a fueling ecosystem; and the Company's beliefs regarding its competitive position and the benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital to meet its requirements and fund its business; manufacturing delays and difficulties; risks related to the rollout of the Company's hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the timing thereof; construction risks and delays; the availability of access to hydrogen refueling facilities; risks associated with manufacturing batteries and fuel cell power modules; variations in and characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including but not limited to fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel amount, and fueling conditions, any of which may affect refueling times; variations in terrain, temperature, speed, road conditions, truck configuration, payloads and other variables which may affect range; the Company's ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

