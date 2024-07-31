Japan House London Announces Looks Delicious! Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture

2 October 2024 - 16 February 2025

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A UK-first exhibition looking at this highly-skilled craft unique to Japan with over 100 years of history

Food replicas are hyper realistic, often indistinguishable from the real thing

The exhibition features newly commissioned works, including 47 replica specialities - one for every prefecture of Japan

Food replicas are increasingly used in educational settings, and visitors will see models that visualise certain diets and even some used in medical education

There will be an interactive section where guests can build their own bento box using a selection of replicas. These creations can then be shared on social media

The exhibition will be complemented by a rich programme of events, including cooking and craft workshops

Visitors will be able to buy a selection of food sample products from the Shop to take home

Diners in Japan will often be tempted into one of the country's 1.4 million restaurants by remarkably convincing three-dimensional recreations of available dishes, typically displayed in a glass case outside. Some of these food replicas are so realistic that it's hard to believe that you couldn't eat them.

This autumn, Japan House London presents Looks Delicious!, a mouth-watering journey through the uniquely Japanese phenomenon of sampuru (from the word 'sample'), offering UK audiences a rare opportunity to see these skilful creations up close and appreciate their artistry. There has never been an exhibition fully dedicated to Japanese food replicas in the UK before.

The practice of creating food replicas began in the early 20th century, when they introduced many Japanese people to new kinds of cuisine, particularly yoshoku (lit. 'western food'). From the 1920s, department stores in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and beyond began to regularly use food replicas to showcase their menus, in particular less familiar Chinese and European dishes. The trend spread quickly, and today the models are ubiquitous across Japan, although rarely seen outside of the country.

For this exhibition, world-leading food replica manufacturer, Iwasaki, has been commissioned to create 47 brand new food samples, representing each of Japan's prefectures. Dishes range from goya chanpuru (bitter melon stir fry) from Okinawa to the famous abundant seafood from the northern seas of Hokkaido. As well as this presentation of regional cuisine, the exhibition explores the history of food replica culture, the creation process, including the materials and techniques used in their production, how food models are an integral part of nutritional education and some alternative and future uses of food samples in Japan. Videos, maps and detailed diagrams will bring the art-form to life in a way that has never been seen before.

Historically made from candle wax and now frequently created using PVC, the process is incredibly bespoke, with each item being made to order for individual restaurants. Now having evolved beyond menu promotion, the process has become its own form of cultural expression in Japan, and food replicas can be found on goods from keyrings to phone cases, some of which will be stocked at the Shop at Japan House London.

An interactive area encourages visitors to create their own bento box of replica food that they can capture and share on social media. The exhibition will also be complemented by a varied events programme, including workshops where audiences can make their own food samples as well as craft and cookery demonstrations and talks about Japanese cuisine.

Exhibition Curator Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House, said:

"Colourful food replicas found outside restaurants, in cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, often appear on the camera rolls of many visitors to Japan. Irresistibly intriguing, hyper realistic and painstakingly hand-crafted, this exhibition is the first of its kind in the UK to explore in depth the artistry of Japan's food replicas, their manufacture and their uses, with perhaps some interesting surprises."

Japan House London is collaborating with Iwasaki Groups in Toyko, Osaka and Gujo Hachiman, Gifu, to create the designs. This exhibition has been made possible thanks to support from the Japan House London Trust.

Notes to Editors

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering the best and latest from Japan. Located on Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Images can be downloaded here. Please note that these are images of food samples in general, and not the ones that will be featured in the exhibition.

www.japanhouselondon.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-house-london-announces-looks-delicious-exploring-japans-food-replica-culture-302210008.html