DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juli nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Juli 24 Juni 24 Juli 24 Juni 24 Eurozone-20 0,0 +0,2 +2,6 +2,5 Belgien -0,6 +0,5 +5,5 +5,4 Deutschland +0,5 +0,2 +2,6 +2,5 Estland +0,2 +0,5 +3,5 +2,8 Finnland +0,3 0,0 +0,6 +0,5 Frankreich +0,1 +0,1 +2,6 +2,5 Griechenland -0,4 +1,0 +3,0 +2,5 Irland +0,2 +0,3 +1,5 +1,5 Italien -0,8 +0,2 +1,7 +0,9 Kroatien +1,0 +0,8 +3,4 +3,5 Lettland +0,1 0,0 +0,8 +1,5 Litauen -0,1 0,0 +1,1 +1,0 Luxemburg -0,4 0,0 +2,7 +2,8 Malta +0,5 +1,3 +2,3 +2,2 Niederlande +1,3 +0,2 +3,5 +3,4 Österreich -0,3 +0,1 +2,9 +3,1 Portugal -0,8 -0,3 +2,7 +3,1 Slowakei +0,2 0,0 +2,9 +2,4 Slowenien -0,2 0,0 +1,4 +1,6 Spanien -0,7 +0,3 +2,9 +3,6 Zypern +1,0 +0,4 +2,6 +3,0 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 31, 2024 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.