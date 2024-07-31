Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juli nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juli nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
          gg Vormonat     gg Vorjahr 
          +/- Prozent     +/- Prozent 
        Juli 24 Juni 24   Juli 24 Juni 24 
Eurozone-20    0,0  +0,2    +2,6  +2,5 
 
Belgien      -0,6  +0,5    +5,5  +5,4 
Deutschland    +0,5  +0,2    +2,6  +2,5 
Estland      +0,2  +0,5    +3,5  +2,8 
Finnland     +0,3   0,0    +0,6  +0,5 
Frankreich    +0,1  +0,1    +2,6  +2,5 
Griechenland   -0,4  +1,0    +3,0  +2,5 
Irland      +0,2  +0,3    +1,5  +1,5 
Italien      -0,8  +0,2    +1,7  +0,9 
Kroatien     +1,0  +0,8    +3,4  +3,5 
Lettland     +0,1   0,0    +0,8  +1,5 
Litauen      -0,1   0,0    +1,1  +1,0 
Luxemburg     -0,4   0,0    +2,7  +2,8 
Malta       +0,5  +1,3    +2,3  +2,2 
Niederlande    +1,3  +0,2    +3,5  +3,4 
Österreich    -0,3  +0,1    +2,9  +3,1 
Portugal     -0,8  -0,3    +2,7  +3,1 
Slowakei     +0,2   0,0    +2,9  +2,4 
Slowenien     -0,2   0,0    +1,4  +1,6 
Spanien      -0,7  +0,3    +2,9  +3,6 
Zypern      +1,0  +0,4    +2,6  +3,0 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
