On July 10, 2024, the city of Ternopil, represented by Mayor Serhiy Nadal, has signed an investment memorandum with Earlybird Global and SRDB Law Firm, both represented by Nabil Sioufi, designed to attract international investors on three strategic projects:

1. Combined Heating and Power (CHP) plant.

2. Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities.

3. Urban Solar Energy.

Earlybird Global, a US firm providing strategic advisory services, led by Nabil Sioufi, is focusing on the modernization of Ukraine. According to Nabil Sioufi, "It is a good time for international partners and investors to seize the massive opportunity offered by the modernization of Ukraine. Ternopil has plenty of potential and an exemplary governance. Don't wait the Day of Victory to step forward. Some projects start now.

Ternopil is a western Ukraine city with a fast-growing population, now around 250,000 people, and an increasing need for infrastructure and utilities. Mayor Serhiy Nadal declared, "The resilience of communities and the strength of Ukrainians are key to the Victory. The Ternopil community has been a very active participant in international programs. Energy independence is especially important for Ternopil in this challenging time. We look to the future with the signing of the investment memorandum which will allow us to implement strategic modernization projects.

Georges Sioufi, head of SRDB Law Firm, highlighted, "We enjoy working with a new generation of Ukrainian leaders resolutely oriented towards international cooperation and the IMF praises the exceptional resilience of the Ukrainian economy of the three last years."

The focus of the memorandum is on three major investments

Building a CHP plant with a capacity up to 70 MW to supply municipal heat and generate electricity. Modernizing the Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities, under a PPP (Public Private Partnership) agreement. Developing Urban Solar Energy on the rooftops of residential buildings managed by the city, and of public buildings.

Nabil Sioufi added, "We are already approaching private corporations, international financial institutions, and European and US agencies."

Dr Jean-Luc Poget, senior partner at Earlybird Global and currently Green Economy Policy Advisor to the government of Uzbekistan, commented, "Two years ago, Ukraine took the powerfully transformational road of EU candidacy, engaging in regulatory and institutional alignment with the European Union.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240727556426/en/

Contacts:

Nabil Sioufi

President of Earlybird Global

+1 (702) 683-3206

nsioufi@earlybird.global